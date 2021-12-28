As tax season approaches, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) offers those who have received jobless benefits this year two ways to receive a copy of their 1099-G tax form: electronically or by mail.
Unemployment benefits are taxable, so any unemployment compensation received this year must be reported on tax returns. If you received jobless benefits in 2021, you will receive Form 1099-G Certain Government Payments as proof of income.
Claimants have until Jan. 2, 2022, to request an electronic version of their 1099-G through the Michigan Web Account Manager (MiWAM). Your statement will be available to view or download by mid-January. Here’s how to access it online:
Go to the “I Want To” heading in MiWAM.
Click on the “1099-G” link.
Click on the 1099-G letter for the 2021 tax year.
Those who do not request an electronic 1099-G will have a copy sent to them through the U.S. postal mail.
UIA’s Your 1099-G Tax Form webpage answers key questions claimants may have.
According to the Michigan Department of Treasury, individuals who are eligible for unemployment tax treatment due to the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and have yet to adjust their 2020 state individual income tax return are encouraged to file their amended returns as soon as possible. An amended state tax return could reduce the amount of tax owed or provide a tax refund for state individual income taxes.
Those who have received jobless benefits under the federal American Rescue Plan Act may qualify for some relief from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
Claimants with questions about their accounts can call UIA Customer Service at 1-866-500-0017, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; employers can call 1-855-484-2636. For more information, go to Michigan.gov/UIA.