Pentwater Police Department announced Tuesday that it received a grant from the Urgent Needs Fund of the Community Foundation for Oceana County of $2,000 for Project Outreach. West Michigan Community Mental Health Systems will match the grant amount with $2,000 to bring the total available funds to $4,000.
Project Outreach is a pilot project that seeks to improve on emergency mental health services offered through West Michigan Community Mental Health System. The $4,000 grant will supply eight law enforcement agencies in Oceana County with iPads to facilitate video conferencing with the clinical staff at WMCMHS.
The project goal is to improve on the Mobile Crisis Team service. Currently, clinical staff is available via cell phone to law enforcement officers 24/7. Project Outreach will facilitate onsite video conferencing to help evaluate people suffering from mental illness, reduce the time officers spend on mental health/suicide calls and help people get the treatment they need sooner.
Local law enforcement agencies have seen an increase in mental health calls over the last two months.
“People are struggling with the anxiety and stress being caused by COVID-19,” said Pentwater Police Chief Laude Hartrum. “We’re happy to be partnering with West Michigan Community Health System to provide timely, skilled and evidence-based treatment to help those in need.”
Mobile Crisis Team services are available 24/7 by calling West Michigan Community Mental Health Services at 1-800-992-2061.