Versiti Blood Center of Michigan will hold its next area blood drive Thursday, Aug. 6 from 2-7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hart at 3258 N. 72nd Ave. Hart.
Any healthy person 17 years of age and older (16 years old with parental consent) is encouraged to make an appointment today and plan to give the gift of life-saving blood to those who need it.
“Versiti Blood Center of Michigan supplies blood to nearly 80 hospitals across the state. It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients, those with rare blood diseases or patients undergoing chemotherapy,” said Kristin Brenner of Versiti.
“I’m a relatively new donor, but it has been heartwarming to hear personal stories of those who have benefited from blood donations. While they probably didn’t receive my blood, they undoubtedly are alive today because someone gave,” said Sharon Hallack, a 3-gallon donor as of June.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many mobile blood drives have been canceled and some donors have been unable to give due to illness. The donation process takes about an hour. Following registration, donors answer a brief health questionnaire and have their vitals and iron levels checked before they begin the donation process. Staff and volunteers will observe social distancing measures, the wearing of masks and gloves, limiting the number of people in any space and separating beds by at least six feet. The donation process itself poses no risk to the donor of infecting a recipient with COVID-19. For the safety of staff and volunteers, donors are asked to wear masks or face coverings for the entire donation experience. Donors should also plan to eat a healthy meal and drink plenty of water before donating. Water and snacks will be available both prior to and after donating as well.
“At our June blood drive, we were able to collect 51 pints of blood, which was four more pints than our April drive,” said site coordinator Kathy Roskam. “With the community’s support we are hoping to surpass that amount in August.”
Appointments are preferred. Please contact Roskam, at 231-861-6353 with any questions or to make an appointment. To make an appointment online, visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/108330
More information on what Versiti is doing to protect donors and staff is available at https://www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information.