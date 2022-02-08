The newly formed art initiative dubbed, “The H-Art Project” will have a second meeting, next Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the West Michigan Research Station, 5185 N. Oceana Dr., in Hart beginning at 5:30 p.m. “The goal of Tuesday’s meeting will be to think about the type of art we want, where we want it and how to get it,” said Nichole Kleiner, Hart Community Development Director. “Throughout the workshop, attendees will brainstorm and categorize ideas related to certain categories such as, ‘What is Art to Me?’, Art Installations, Events, Classes/Workshops and Fundraising. Before we leave Tuesday’s meeting we will have a prioritized list to help direct our next steps. At this point, nothing is decided. We welcome everyone from Hart and beyond to attend and provide input.”
The City of Hart already boasts a number of unique artistic installations and activities including the Hart Historic District; two summer concert series; downtown murals and decorative light pole flags; historic installations at the Hart Community Center and the West Michigan Research Station, painted alleyways and natural plantings. However, the hope is that this initiative will bring more cohesiveness and more art, turning Hart into a dedicated art destination.
“Last summer at the Michigan Municipal League conference, we were able to hear from a panel of professionals from different parts of the state regarding building communities with a strong sense of place. The top three things that were noted as bringing communities together were food, music, and art. I believe that this art initiative will add one more piece to the puzzle of what makes our community a great place to live,” said Hart City Manager Rob Splane.
The group met formally for the first time Jan. 25 in the Hart Community Room to discuss bringing more “art to Hart” and to see if there was enough interest in pursuing the idea further. Over 20 interested community members, from all walks of life, were present to hear more and offer their suggestions.
“What really kick-started us pursuing this project was seeing a rendition of the Wizard of Oz’s Tin Man, holding a large red heart, at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids last fall. Many people wanted to know how we could bring him to our town,” said Kleiner.
Other ideas shared at that first meeting included the commissioning of local artists; working with the schools to showcase more student created art; expanding the wonderful art that is already starting to show up downtown; holding art festivals that allow people to actually make art, not just look at it; involving all sectors of the community such as businesses, families, senior citizens, students and veterans as well as spaces outside of downtown including the Polk Road corridor as well as the full length of State Street.
One attendee said it best when he said, “Art has a way of elevating how people feel about their living spaces. By engaging everyone, you create an experience.”
“I am looking forward to seeing this initiative take shape and adding a cultural element to Hart that will be enjoyed for generations to come,” concluded Splane.
Registration is not required, but helpful, please visit takemetohart.org to RSVP. Additional questions can be directed to Nichole Kleiner, Community Development Director at 231-923-0920.