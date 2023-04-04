Hart City Council held its monthly meeting Tuesday, March 28 with no action items on the agenda, but plenty of discussion.
The biggest item to be discussed was the possible uses of the City of Hart’s newly acquired lakefront property on Hilltop Drive. During discussion, council member Cat Burillo suggested using the property as a recreational park to which many other council members agreed. Council member Justin Adams echoed Burillo stating that a park would benefit Hart’s community as a whole where residential uses would only benefit six to seven families.
Council member Dean Hodges noted that turning the property into residential living spaces could also be beneficial.
Other items up for discussion included a review of the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget Calendar, city hall and community center security, a review of the sewer and water grant and roadway condition assessment and the request of a special permit for Zumba classes at John Gurney Park.
The talks surrounding security in city hall were raised from groups that had used the door between that building and the community center after hours. Council member Amanda Klotz noted that the door should be locked if city hall is closed.
A community member who has been doing Zumba classes at John Gurney Park for the past few years submitted a request for a special permit to use the park to teach Zumba. This request stemmed from complaints of out-of-town residents on the classes.
A unanimous vocal vote from all council members – other than council member Kris Trygstad who was not present – awarded the special permit.