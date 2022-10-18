The Hart City Council faced a full agenda at its Oct. 11 meeting including numerous resolutions and a public hearing to consider a tax abatement request from Gray & Company.
During public comment resident Dick Huntington questioned the $12,500, approved at council’s last meeting, for an electrical rate study. “It seems like a lot of money for something that once it’s complete will probably sit on a shelf,” he said. He also expressed concern that he has found it difficult to schedule an appointment with the city manager when he is out of the office. He believes city office staff should know the city manager’s schedule and be able to make an appointment on a citizen’s behalf.
Resident Claire Dennison expressed displeasure with the condition of East Main just over the bridge heading east. “It’s been a bumpy mess for years,” Dennison said. She says she’s witnessed people driving in the opposing lane to avoid it. She fears someday there will be an accident and would like the road to be fixed properly.
City Manager, Rob Splane, provided several updates on various city happenings over the past two weeks in his manager’s report. He, along with three other council members, recently attended the inaugural National Emerging Drug Trends Conference sponsored by District Health Department #10. “Due to the multiple roles that our council members hold, Mayor Platt was able to represent the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department, Councilmember Trygstad represented West Michigan Community Mental Health, and Councilmember Burillo who serves as the Community Health Improvement Coordinator at Trinity Health. A lot of information was shared from various experts regarding current illicit drug trends with each session resonating the same warning; the drug problem facing our nation is unprecedented. Between 2018 and today, drug use has doubled in every single drug category. Fentanyl overdose is now the leading cause of death in adults 18-45. The concerning part is that the trend shows no signs of plateauing and no good solution has been identified. The time has come for our communities to rally together to attack this new enemy with vigilance.”
The city will be closing on a single-family lot in the Creeks subdivision very soon. He reported the city has seen more interest in the development since construction on a new duplex unit began just a few short months ago.
Splane commended the H-Art Project team for a successful ArtWalk the first of the month, saying it was great having so many people downtown for the event. He relayed that the owner of Morningside Pallet Merchandise told him he’d had more business in the first three hours of the art walk, than he’d had the whole previous month.
A new sound system and seasonal lighting device will be coming soon to the downtown area. It is hoped the equipment can be installed in time for the holidays. In any event, with the new equipment the city will be able to broadcast music and have PA capabilities for events, as well as light the sidewalks using a “color wash” for various holidays and events.
The city’s annual tree trimming has begun using the professional tree company the city approved earlier. With the amount of work to be done now and in the future, Splane is anxious to see how this service frees up time for city linemen and compares with work done by the city, who, although not tree experts, have typically had to take on the job themselves.
Finally, Splane encouraged the city council and all residents to attend the First Impressions Tourism community report set for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 starting at 5:30-8 p.m. at the West Michigan Research Center on Oceana Drive. With a grant from MSU (Michigan State University) Extension, the city unknowingly hosted several visitors this summer who had never been to the city before. Over the course of several days, the “mystery visitors” spent time touring and using city services. Their third person detailed report stands to benefit the city; revealing its strengths and weaknesses and providing direction as the city seeks to make Hart all that it can be.