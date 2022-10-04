Tuesday, the Hart City Council received an update on the possible purchase of the former Ceres Solutions property located on East Main and Water Streets and approved a proposal from Fishbeck Engineers, for a Phase II environmental study of the property for an amount not to exceed $15,200.
City Manager, Rob Splane provided the following timeline to bring the council up to speed. “As you know the Hart TIFA (Tax Increment Financing Authority), whose budget and board is approved by the council, has been given autonomy to pursue purchases of blighted properties without council’s prior approval. Ceres Solutions, which has been vacant for 18 months, has seen limited storage and business activity since closing. The company has delayed in putting the location up for sale for fear of coming under scrutiny for environmental issues with the property. TIFA saw this as an opportunity and asked me as your city manager and our Community and Economic Development Director, Nichole Kleiner, to enter into negotiations regarding a potential sale. Two civil engineers were contacted to find out ‘how bad could this be.’
“Ceres volunteered to do a Phase I environmental study which came back with little to no environmental damage. The study stated that there was an underground storage tank located on the property at one time. A request for removal was submitted to the state, however, no other documentation can be found verifying the tank was ever removed. We believe it probably was, but because of that missing piece, the study was labeled ‘inconclusive.’
“The attorneys have agreed that to protect each entity’s liability, a Phase II environmental study should be done. This second study would involve core drilling and provide a baseline environmental assessment. Once complete, the city’s potential liability would be reduced once we enter into a purchase agreement. Funds of $120,000 have been budgeted by the TIFA for acquiring, remediating and redeveloping the property. Once the study is done, TIFA would schedule a closing and hand the deed over to the city. The city would then take care of any necessary environmental remediation, while TIFA would engage with the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) for assistance on how to best develop the property.
“Those involved thus far are determined not to have another Walker’s situation. There have been some questions about what the city plans to do with the property. There are many possibilities. It is unlikely it will become a park, but more parking could be an outcome. Some have wondered if it could be developed for low-to-moderate income housing. The answer is ‘possibly.’ It is currently zoned B-2 and would likely be difficult to rezone, but if it became a Planned Unit Development (PUD) the planning commission and city council would have more control over it. At any rate, the environmental study needs to be completed before a purchase agreement is formally signed and negotiations can continue,” Splane said.
In other action items, Resolutions 2022-40 and 2022-41 were approved accepting proposals from Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors to provide financial services related to the sale of 2022 and 2023 CWSRF (Clean Water State Revolving Fund) bonds respectively. The city will pay $9,500 for services related to Resolution 2022-40 and $15,500 for services related to Resolution 2022-41. Because of timeline constraints and certain grant requirements the city is having to divide the bond sales between two fiscal years.
The council also discussed the creation of a new award, dubbed “The CLANCI '' by councilor James Evans, meant to honor the memory of former city council member and mayor, Clancy Aerts as well as other notable citizens for their contributions to the community. The council was asked to provide input prior to the next council meeting so that award parameters can be determined. The plan is to formally adopt the new award at the next city council meeting.
Splane brought information from ICMA (International City County Management Association) and asked the council to consider the possibility of having a city council retreat sometime this winter. “We’re getting a lot done, between projects, grants and new initiatives like the H-Art Project. I wonder if it’s time to step back from the daily grind and look at our overall goals, mission and sustainability. A lot of municipalities do this annually, I’m not proposing that, but with the many state meetings I attend, I often leave with a lot of energy and ideas. I think having a set agenda, meeting off-site for a day to discuss goals and expectations with staff and council could be very beneficial,” he said. Council suggested that if a retreat was confirmed they felt it would be helpful to have a third party facilitate it so that Splane, himself, could participate more fully.