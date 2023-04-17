A proclamation to support the Drive SAFE bill, which was scheduled to be introduced in the state legislature April 12, was tabled at Tuesday’s Hart City Council meeting.
Council member Amanda Klotz moved to table any further action until the April 25 meeting. Dean Hodges offered support. Councilor Justin Adams and Mayor Vicki Platt also voted yes. Councilor Catalina Burillo, who presented the proclamation for council consideration Tuesday, voted no. Councilors James Evans and Kris Trygstad were absent.
The Drive SAFE (Safety, Access, Freedom and Economy) bill, if passed, would allow immigrants and migrants to obtain a state ID or driver’s license if they can provide proof of residency. The legislation was originally passed in 1995 but rescinded in 2008.
Supporters of the bill believe passing this legislation would give people a sense of dignity and access to services many take for granted. Having a legal, up-to-date driver’s license could also provide a sense of security knowing they can drive themselves to work, pick up their child at school or obtain health care. Other benefits cited include improved road safety (educated drivers, less drive-offs) and a better state economy (lower insurance rates, more workers for agricultural activities).
While Klotz said she believed this to be an obviously important matter to the community, as shown by the many people in attendance, she said she was not familiar with the bill and would really like to do some research before making a formal decision.
City Manager Rob Splane said according to the city attorney it is completely within the city council’s rights to approve it. However, after hearing feedback from other city officials who have considered similar proclamations, councilors could think twice.
“Perhaps it’s not a city decision,” he said. “It could be seen as a political stance. Each council member could sign their own statement. You could sign a statement as the council or you could pass it as presented here in a formal motion.”
It was a standing-room only crowd April 11, with many members of the public present in support of the bill.
In an email to Splane and Platt dated April 5, Burillo provided some background of why she wanted to present the document at Monday’s meeting. Her email stated the Drive SAFE bill impacts a percentage of city residents and if passed, Michigan would be joining other states who have already done this. It could also have the potential to have the city recognized as “...striving to become a welcoming community to all people regardless of where they come from…”
Her email also stated once the bill was signed, committees would be assigned and hearings would be scheduled within two to three weeks.
Burillo said that her goal was to educate the community about the situation. She feels it is more of an equity issue than partisan issue.
“It’s about people’s dignity,” she said.
She went on to say there would be many benefits to the community including safer roads, a strengthened economy and all community members, who live and work here, feeling safe and secure.
Irma Hinojosa of the Oceana Hispanic Center spoke in favor of the proclamation saying there are many undocumented workers who only hold a 2008 driver’s license because that was the last year they were able to get one.
“It is a privilege we take for granted,” she said. “Having the council adopt the proclamation would go a long way in making Hart a more ‘welcoming city’.”
Cindy Santiago of Hart said, “We are a big population and many take a lot of risks.”
Penny Burillo of Hart said she spends a lot of time transporting people who do not have a license. She said people feel they don’t belong to the community. They support the community they live, pay taxes and work in and are only asking the council to support them with this in return.
Hart High School graduate Brizeida Gonzalez told the council that when she played sports in high school there were parents who carpooled or missed their child’s away games because they didn’t have valid driver’s licenses. She also said that if the council were to pass this proclamation it would not only help locals, but might encourage others to come here knowing this is a supportive community.
Maria Rosario Barrios from Muskegon and a representative for Cosecha Michigan said she knows what it is like to not have a license, “All we’re asking for is a way to identify ourselves.”
Platt asked if this issue had been brought to the county commissioners. Hinojosa said the Hispanic Center has had demonstrations in the county in the past, but this issue has not been brought to the commissioners for their consideration that she knew of.
“I’m sure this is the first many of you are hearing some of these stories,” Hinojosa said. “When we were putting this group together to come tonight some were concerned whether it was even safe to attend. As the city council, we feel you can have the voice our people need.”
“As we educate ourselves it’s important to educate others as well,” said Catalina Burillo.