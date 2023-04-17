In an effort to bring awareness to and support the diverse heritage, history and backgrounds of residents in the City of Hart, the City Council passed a “Welcoming City” resolution April 11.
The resolution states that the city recognizes the diversity within the community as being pivotal in the city’s continued growth; that all residents, including immigrants, are respected, valued and vital to the city’s shared prosperity; and fostering a welcoming environment regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity or place of origin enhances the city’s cultural fabric, economic growth and overall wellbeing for current and future generations.
The resolution also states the city is committed to continuing to build an atmosphere where all are welcomed, accepted and fully integrated and that community efforts promoting understanding and collaboration between all community members is crucial. In addition, the resolution encourages businesses, civic groups, schools, government agencies and other community institutions to undertake their own initiatives, beyond this resolution to make Hart a welcoming place for all residents regardless of their origin.
“This resolution is not saying that Hart would become a safe harbor for refugees,” said Hart City Manager Rob Splane before discussion began.
The resolution passed, 4-0, with council members Justin Adams, Dean Hodges, Amanda Klotz and Mayor Vicki Platt voting in favor. Council members Catalina Burillo, James Evans and Kris Trystad were absent.