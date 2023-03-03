Hart Public Schools investigating allegations surrounding wrestling program

Following a highly successful season for Hart’s wrestling program, allegations have surfaced around athletes and coaches after last weekend’s Team State Final.
According to a change.org petition started Tuesday, Feb. 28 by Hart High School senior Manuel Vasquez, Hart wrestlers “feel discouraged and disappointed in our school system” after reports surfaced that head coach Elijah Flores and assistant coach Josh Galvan “are being let go due to some false critical accusations against them.”
Those allegations have not been confirmed by administration at Hart Public Schools, but Vasquez noted that they may revolve around the coaches allegedly “supplying (the) Hart High School wrestling team with alcohol.”
The petition has garnered over 600 signatures as of Friday, March 3 at 3 p.m.
In a statement released by Hart Public Schools on Friday, superintendent Mark Platt wrote: “The district has been investigating two incidents that happened last weekend at the Team State Finals. The decision was made to have another coach in our program, with the assistance of a previous coach, lead the wrestlers competing at the Individual State Tournament this weekend. Any students involved will or have been addressed through normal district procedures.”
Oceana’s Herald-Journal reached out to Flores Thursday, March 2, and he declined to comment on the situation at this time. Coverage on this issue will continue as more information is made available.