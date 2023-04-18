Hart Public Schools Quiz Bowl coach Brett Ramseyer is more than proud of his team this year after they placed fifth in the Michigan Class B State Tournament on April 15 at Michigan State University.
In recent years, HPS entered into the larger Class B Division, after being a Class C Division member for many years. This is the team’s third time qualifying for state; the team previously won the Class C state championship in 1989 and qualified for the Class C state tournament in 1994.
“The Pirate Varsity finished the state tournament with a 4-5 record and ended the year 16-9,” Ramseyer said. “The team earned this honor most especially in the final playoff round where they took on perennial powerhouse Manistee, who they have only beaten once in the last six years and that victory was only by five points (the slimmest margin possible).
“(Last) Saturday in the ninth match of a grueling nine-hour competition, Hart beat the Chippewas 310-50 in their highest score in six years. That exclamation point victory moved the team ahead of sixth-place Ionia by 1.03 points.”
The members who brought the team to the fifth place win included senior captain Abigail Pretty, junior Jesse Lenon and sophomores Mia Perea, Sean Wood, Julia McTaggart, Lauren Pretty and Alisya Cruz.
Lenon led the team this season with a HPS year-end scoring record of 1,320 earned points. His performance earned him fourth place for an individual competitor out of 77 students in the division and an All-State first team honor.
“I expect Jesse (Lenon) to captain next year as a senior and continue to improve as he has every year,” Ramseyer said. “His points per game were lower this year, but that was due to his team growing in strength around him and also going to the state tournament, where the competition is even tougher.”
Ramseyer stated that the team this year surpassed his expectations and he is excited to keep the momentum going next year. He will also miss the members graduating this year.
“Qualifying for state and earning fifth place was really beyond my wildest dreams for the year,” he said. “Next year we are returning 73% of our scoring as we are a very young team where I only started one senior, one junior and two sophomores. I would like to thank senior captain Abby Pretty for keeping a level head on this team and managing the clock well in our conference matches. She was a four-year starter, a two-year captain, and a great big sister to all the members of the team. She will be a difficult starter to replace when she attends the University of Michigan in the fall.”
Ramseyer said that the team has really bonded this season and he hopes that continues as the young team moves forward next year.
“They all enjoy each other’s company and probably liked the car rides to and from matches and the hotel stay at state as much as the competition if not more,” Ramseyer said. “They built an expectation of winning and had a toughness in the tight games. When the scores were tight they found a way to win this year, which many teams cannot pull off under pressure.”
Ramseyer stated that although Quiz Bowl isn’t always the most popular program in schools, he was happy to see so many people come out and support the team.
“Quiz Bowl is something that mostly functions in the background of the school year, but during the state tournament, we had one of the biggest contingents of the tournament with all the parents and other friends and relatives of my four starters attending most of the matches during the nine-hour day.”
High school staff supported and cheered on the team as they pushed forward to the state championship and Ramseyer’s wife, Heather, even helped drive and chaperone the team members.
“I had great support from our principal Troy Moran and administrative assistant Lisa Miller, who drove for us if needed, scheduled hotel accommodations, procured uniforms, worked with me on awards and countless details,” Ramseyer said. “I also had great support from my former coach and mentor Neil Marshall, who founded Hart Quiz Bowl and came to watch us win the conference title at Ludington in February.”
Marshall even stepped in to coach when Ramseyer was absent.
HHS students in Kirstie DeVries and Tim Hertzler’s leadership class made posters and taped signs on the team members’ lockers in support and Ramseyer said that state champion Jessica Jazwinski even sent the team a “Good Luck at State” care package.
“I thoroughly enjoyed this team,” Ramseyer said. “They are all really good kids.”