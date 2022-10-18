The City of Hart voted Tuesday, Oct. 11 to discontinue issuance of door notifications to delinquent utility customers. Resolution 2022-45 outlined that the city’s past utility billing practices have been to first issue a monthly bill, followed by a late notice if the bill is not paid by the due date. The late notice specifies an upcoming date when services will be discontinued due to lack of payment. Seven days prior to shut off, a door card is delivered to each customer as a third attempt to bring said accounts current.
In reviewing the city’s utility billing procedure, it was found that the majority of customers receiving door notifications are frequently the same people. The city also found that the amount of time and funding required to hand deliver the door notices may be excessive. The resolution went on to say, “The City of Hart Power Board has reviewed this procedure and found no indication that the door notifications are required by law or by any locally adopted ordinance or policy and has made the recommendation to the City Council to authorize the discontinuance of this procedure.”
City Manager Rob Splane estimates that between 50-150 notices need to be delivered each month. He doesn’t feel that continuing this practice is a good use of the city’s staffing or funds. In looking into what other municipalities across the state do, Splane discovered Hart is the only remaining jurisdiction who still delivers door notifications. City Clerk Karla Swihart informed the council that Laci McAuliffe, the city’s utility biller, even goes so far as to call residents the morning their power is scheduled to be turned off to give them one last chance to pay. Staff are finding that some people are using the third attempt to collect, as their “due date,” most residents bring the money in just before or immediately after shut-off. Splane reiterated that McAuliffe is very good with the public, explaining the city’s procedures and offering to help them set up payment schedules if necessary. Per the resolution, door notifications will no longer be used starting Jan. 1, 2023. In the meantime, citizens will be notified through various means to let them know of the change.
Prior to the passage of Resolution 2022-43, a public hearing took place to consider approval of an application submitted by Gray & Company/Seneca Foods for an industrial Facilities Tax Exemption Request. The request affects taxes due on their newest building, a “Finished Goods” warehouse, which is projected to come in at a cost of $13,157,484. The abatement will be for 12 years beginning Dec. 31, 2022. The only question/comment from the council came from Fred Rybarz Jr. who mentioned the city’s plans to expand the city’s wastewater treatment plant at a cost of $9M. He added that even though 50 percent of the principal is set to be forgiven, the sewer expansion project has become necessary to accommodate the city’s larger users. He then asked if the resolution was only up for consideration or if the council would be voting for or against the request at Tuesday’s meeting. Splane explained that in this case two readings or meetings are not required and the city would be voting that night.
Director of Operations for Gray & Company, Dirk Williams, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and said that Seneca had been very generous with the company. At the vote, Rybarz Jr. voted in opposition to approve the tax abatement request while councilors Cat Burillo, James Evans, Dean Hodges, Amanda Klotz, Kris Trigstad and Mayor Vicki Platt voted in favor. Splane added following the meeting that the total amount of savings to Gray & Company is difficult to define until the project is complete and the building assessed. However, he estimates the company could realize a $735,000 tax benefit over the 12 year period. He also said, “The city benefits through the creation of new jobs in our community as well as the future tax revenue following the abatement period. The city has historically been supportive of new and expanding businesses, the long push to become a redevelopment ready certified community is evidence of this. I believe a lot of the investment we are seeing in our community today is the result of this ideology.”
Resolution 2022-44 was approved to accept a proposal from McKenna Community Planners for professional zoning and planning services. Securing the services of another planner is necessary as the city’s former planner, David Jirousek of Horizon Planning, who has been with the city since 2013, has indicated that due to a lack of staffing, he is not able to fulfill his duties for the city. Splane noted that Jirousek brought a lot to the Hart community; saying his professionalism and open-minded approach will be missed.
Resolutions were also passed granting acceptance of bids for two of Hart’s TIFA (Tax Increment Financing Authority) TIFA district projects. Resolution 2022-46 accepted bids for streetscape design and professional services contract for the downtown. The contract was awarded to low bidder Prein & Newhof for the amount of $32,200. The streetscape project will coincide with the lead line replacement to come in the downtown area. Resolution 2022-47 accepted wayfinding signage bids and awarded the work to low bidder Signplicity Sign Systems of Traverse City in the amount of $166,021 (plus $375 for each sign installed on concrete). In an effort to assist motorized as well as non-motorized traffic in finding city resources, over 40 signs will be placed on high quality MDOT approved signage throughout the Polk Road corridor and downtown area. The new signage will direct people to various city services, attractions, parking, parks and the downtown.
Council also gave approval to Resolution 2022-47 which accepts a proposal for engineering services for FY2023 Clean Water State Revolving Fund implementation and awarded work. The Prein & Newhof bid of $261,000 (to be reduced by 50 percent with the principal forgiveness funds reported earlier) will provide professional engineering services and fund administration for the lead water line replacement projects surrounding Dryden, Hart and Wood Streets. The project will take place in phases over several years. More information on the areas affected can be obtained at city hall or the city’s website.