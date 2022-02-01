The annual Hart Winterfest, back with three fun events this year, is set for Saturday, Feb. 5. Whether it’s ice fishing, vintage snowmobiles or taking the time to meander through downtown Hart while enjoying a warm cup of soup, Erin Stotler, the newly hired Community Events Coordinator, hopes that many will take advantage of the chance to get out and gather as a community.
“We’re excited to bring back the Soup Walk, which was a very popular event a few years ago. We have seven area restaurants that have agreed to participate — Stella’s Coffee House, Kristi’s Pour House, La Fiesta, La Probadita and Hart Pizza along with Big Hart Brewing Company and Open Hearth Grille (Big Hart and Open Hearth will both be located in different downtown locations for easy accessibility). The event will run from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets will be $5 at any of the participating restaurants. Patrons will receive a soup sample and a punch card to take to other locations to receive samples. At their last soup stop they can turn in the completed punch card to cast their ballot for their favorite soup. The winner will have bragging rights, but we’re also planning on another nice prize for them,” Stotler said.
“In conjunction with the Soup Walk, Winterfest this year will also feature the 2nd Annual Oceana County Farm Bureau Ice Fishing Tournament. Registration for two person teams is $20 and will be free to any Farm Bureau member. Registration will be 6-8 a.m. Feb. 5 at the West Michigan Research Facility located 5185 N. Oceana Dr. in Hart. Participants can also register prior to Feb. 5 by contacting Jen Marfio at 231-796-1119 or filling out a paper registration at Kaleb Klotz Farm Bureau Insurance Agency located at 3484 Polk Rd. in Hart. The tournament is open to any Michigan lake. Weigh-in will be at the Research Facility starting at 3 p.m. Teams will be allowed one entry per division. First and second place prizes will be awarded for the largest pike and panfish. Over $1000 in fishing related raffle prizes will also be given away. A meal is also planned following the weigh-in,” she said.
Kevin Hallack, organizer of the Vintage Snowmobile Show, said he was glad to hear more Winterfest events are planned for this year. “This will be our 5th annual event. We were able to hold our show at the fairgrounds last year for the first time, but with the pandemic, we only brought in 30 sleds. I think we had more sleds our very first year, than last year, but at least we had a show and didn’t have to skip a year. The event will be at the fairgrounds again with all vintage makes and model snowmobiles welcome. Our featured sleds will be the Sno-Jet and Kawasaki. Judges will award four trophies in the ‘Featured Sled’ category along with five other trophies based on the year of the sled. Attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite in the ‘People’s Choice’ category,” said Hallack.
Admission to the event has always been free and Hallack said he wants to keep it that way. He has many contacts across the state who enjoy vintage snowmobiles as much as he does and together they cover a lot of the overhead costs out of their pockets. “I’ve made a ton of friends with this hobby. It’s fun to run into them at events all across the state,” he said. “My friends from the 231 Snowmobile Club in Muskegon will be helping me with the cost of trophies, the emcee/DJ and heaters again this year. There will also be a swap meet area where everything from sleds, parts and accessories will be spread out on trucks, trailers and tables.”
Access to the show will be via the Oceana County Fairgrounds main entrance off State Street or through the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, where the fence will be open so riders can access the fairgrounds from the William Field Memorial Rail Trail. The north end of the grandstands will be open and heated to provide a break from the cold. Stotler and Hallack are working to line-up food vendors for the event. “I’m hoping we have a nice 20-32 degree day. Last year it was bitter cold,” said Hallack. No formal riding events will be happening at the show. When asked how he got involved with vintage sleds Hallack said, “Vintage sleds are cheaper to buy and just as much fun!”
For more information on any Winterfest event, please contact Erin Stotler at 616-232-5479 or events@cityofhart.org.