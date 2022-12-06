For almost 40 years, Veterans Day was known as Armistice Day, signaling the end of World War I in 1918, at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation to make November 11 a day to honor all veterans, and the name was changed to what we know today.
Six years before that, on June 12, 1948, the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act was passed, allowing women to serve as permanent and official members in all branches of the military.
June 12 is now known as Women Veterans Recognition Day in honor of that Act being signed into law. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, female veterans account for 10 percent of the veteran population.
One of those veterans is Alexis Harrison of Taylor, Mich. She is a proud Army veteran and has made it her mission to reach out to other female veterans. In August of 2018, she founded Motown Women Veterans. “When I relocated from Albuquerque, N.M., I realized that there were no events or anything set up for our female veterans,” Harrison explained. “And so, my first event was a clothing event for our homeless female veterans and we had clothing of all sizes. The ladies got shoes and jewelry. We had a school called Dorsey School of Cosmetology that came out. They did the female veterans’ hair and did their nails and there were four other veterans that had this big farm in Bellevue, Mich. They brought over four big buckets of corn and they barbecued it for us and, oh, I mean, this thing, it was huge. And from that point on again, every month, I try to do different events. Every August, we go to Myrtle Beach and this year, we’re here at the campsite.”
The campsite Harrison is referring to is Lake Michigan Camp & Retreat located at 5807 Ridge Rd. in Pentwater. The camp is part of the Michigan Area United Methodist Camping nonprofit organization and is under the direction of Erik Bengston.
Site coordinator for the retreat and Navy veteran Gina Mead of Shelby worked with Lee Price and West Michigan SAIL to bring the first ever Women Veterans Weekend to Oceana County.
Price said that information on the retreat, which was generously sponsored so that the female veterans could attend for free, was sent out to all the veterans affairs offices across the state of Michigan. The four-day retreat attracted 21 female veterans, and numbers are expected to increase dramatically next year. This new retreat experience attracted Harrison and her group to the west side of the state.
“So I came up here to just come and tour it. I started out with 12 female veterans, and now I’m up to 200 women within the three years span, and it’s steadily growing,” Harrison said about her interest in coming and about how her own group is expanding. “I’m so honored to be here, to meet Gina, and the ladies next year are going to love this! This is a beautiful campsite.”
The campground has a number of unique features, including lakefront access to Lake Michigan, wooded trails, cabins, glamping tents, a prayer labyrinth and much more.
Harrison and Mead both said that themselves and the female veterans have participated in much of what the camp has to offer, along with a number of enrichment classes that Mead helped to organize. These included yoga, painting, vision boards, sailing, nutrition, essential oils, self care and more.
The participants were also able to share their experiences from their time of service, Mead said, which helped them to grow closer together as a group.
Harrison wears a dog tag around her neck that she designed, emblazoned with the words “Battle Cry” with a tear coming from an eye. Each tag is also military branch specific. “Men tell war stories, but female veterans have battle cries. We suffer through the PTSD, the MST, the whole nine yards, and our version of what happened in the military does not even compare to the males’ version of their experience in the military,” Harrison explained. “So this is why it’s called Battle Cry, and then on the back (of the dog tag) it says ‘Millions of women have served this country. I am one.’
Harrison said that she brought swag bags for each of the female veterans, all of the volunteers and staff, and they include these dog tags, along with a nail care kit, socks, toiletries, a hat, journal, scarf and more. Many of the items have “She Shines Female Veteran” printed on them.
Mead and Harrison both said that the experiences have been very impactful on the female veterans and the volunteers, especially the sailing. “This is not something we’re able to do every day, right? Of course. Some of us never probably get a chance ever,” Harrison said of sailing.
During the past two summers, Price has taught a number of veterans to sail through West Michigan SAIL, and said that he hopes more people will join their group, especially Bengston.
“This has been a rewarding, wonderful experience,” Harrison said. “But you know what’s the most honorary thing about this whole weekend is that we were the first females to start this foundation. So, I mean to be the first and I just can’t believe that they wanted to do it for females because I kept asking, ‘What made you choose females?’ Because we are so used to being second. Everything is always for the males, but for us to be the first this go around, I’m so honored by that. I mean, really, really honored.”