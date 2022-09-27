The Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team is now accepting applications for a $25,000 “Match on Main” grant provided by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support new or expanding brick-and-mortar small businesses.
The Match on Main program provides grant funding to support an eligible small business desiring to launch or grow on main street by providing up to $25,000 in funding, to be reimbursed for eligible activities. The program is administered and managed by the Hart Economic & Redevelopment Team (HEART). HEART will select one eligible business in the downtown or other eligible business district to include in the application for support.
Eligible businesses need to meet the following:
• Be located within the boundaries of the community the applicant serves.
• Located within a traditional downtown, historic neighborhood commercial corridor, or area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development that contributes to a dense mixed-use area with multi-story elements
• Sell products and/or services face-to-face and have a physical location within a traditional downtown, historic neighborhood commercial corridor, or area planned and zoned for concentrated commercial development (ex. the business has a storefront location downtown).
• Have, or intend to have, control over the site for which they are applying prior to Match on Main application. Please note: changes in the proposed business location after grant selection may result in grant being forfeited.
• May be operating as a for-profit or non-profit
• Be headquartered in Michigan.
• Have not received or been approved for a MEDC Match on Main grant within the last 24 months.
Eligible use of funds include: may be used by the business for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of outdoor space, and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses. Additional needs identified by the business and supported by the local community will also be considered; funding is provided as a reimbursement of eligible activities and must be disbursed within six months of grant agreement execution.
The winning applicant must provide a 10 percent match if awarded. Please contact Nichole Kleiner, City of Hart Economic and Community Development director at 231-923-0920 for more information.