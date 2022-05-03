The Slates, Jordan and Felicia, have always run together. They ran at Hesperia, they ran at Ferris State, and April 18, they ran the Boston Marathon.
It wasn’t Felicia’s first time at the venerable event — she qualified and finished the race in 2016. However, this time was special. Not just because both finally got to run this race together, but also because it kicked off the couple’s plan to race all six of the Abbott Series marathons.
The Abbott Series, considered the six most prestigious marathons in the world, are Boston, New York City, Chicago, Tokyo, London and Berlin. The Slates are already qualified and signed up for this fall’s editions of the other two American marathons in the series, and they hope to complete the three international races in the next couple of years.
“It’s something we’ve always enjoyed doing,” Jordan said. “We both have a competitive edge, so we just continued to pick these races, which transitioned into marathons. We just like to set goals and give ourselves something to go after. Running has just become natural for us.”
Although both continued to enjoy running after their collegiate days ended, Felicia said it was her idea to run marathons and, with a laugh, said she “kind of dragged him along”; to this day, she said she’s their de facto coach, setting training schedules. However, Jordan quickly took to the new pastime and now “dusts” Felicia, seemingly never failing to run almost exactly one minute per mile faster than his wife.
“Testosterone,” Felicia sarcastically said with another chuckle.
Growing up in Oceana, the Slates ran for Hesperia’s cross-country and track teams all the way back to their middle school days. In fact, Felicia (known as Felicia Peacock in high school) still remembers when they both — having already started dating at the time — appeared on the cover of the Oceana’s Herald-Journal sports section after helping their Panther teams win the county cross meet in 2006.
The couple kept running at Ferris State, where Peacock received a roster spot out of high school and Slate, who graduated a class ahead, transferred over to join her and walked on to the team.
Even with their busy lives — Jordan is a certified public accountant at H&S Companies and Felicia is an optometrist, and the couple live in Williamston — the Slates make time to train and to run. (They also compete in triathlons, as if you don’t feel inadequate enough.)
The idea to complete the Abbott circuit floated around their home for a while, but the idea really began to take shape over the past year-plus. Felicia said Jordan is increasingly busy as a CPA, getting more clients each year, and it will only get more difficult to carve out training time during tax season, which is peak prep time for at least two Abbott races (Boston and Tokyo). Plus, obviously, the Slates both recently reached their 30s, and Father Time is notoriously pesky to athletic endeavors past that age.
Running the Abbott races isn’t as simple as just showing up, either: You have to run a qualifying time in another marathon to earn a spot, and it took a while for both to be able to do so. Luckily, both ran one of their best races in last October’s Grand Rapids marathon to earn qualification to NYC’s event. (Felicia said NYC’s qualifying thresholds are stricter than, for one, Boston’s, unless you enter a lottery-style system, and she said, “I don’t like lotteries.”)
Jordan finished eighth overall in that race, just breaking the 2:48 barrier, and Felicia took fourth among women competitors, finishing in just over 3:11.
The Slates both enjoy the Grand Rapids course, which they’ve run three times, but it’s nothing compared to Boston, the world’s oldest organized marathon and such an occasion in the city that the day it’s run is an annual civic holiday: Patriots’ Day.
“To be in Boston on Patriots’ Day is pure joy,” Felicia said.
“It was amazing to have so many runners by our side but also the spectators coming through each town as you make your way back to Boston,” Jordan added. “It was just incredible to see so many people out supporting the marathon and the runners.”
The course, which as Jordan noted begins outside of Boston before ending in the heart of the city, presents challenges to even the world’s best marathoners, not least of which is that most of the first half of the 26-plus miles is run downhill. Between that and the adrenaline your average marathoner has at running the Boston race, by the time the course starts sloping upward — Heartbreak Hill, around mile 20, is a runner’s landmark — things become very difficult.
It’s even more difficult to do if you don’t live in a particularly sloped area to get your leg muscles used to such an angle, and the Slates do not.
“It’s unlike any other marathon I’ve ever run,” Felicia said. “Until you do it, you don’t understand how hard it is. It’s kind of a mind game, which is crazy because it’s also the oldest marathon.”
Felicia found this out firsthand in 2016. In grad school at the time, Felicia was only able to get approved for one day off to run Boston, which meant running it and then leaving almost immediately to get back to classes the next day. She was so wiped out by the end of the whole ordeal that Jordan had to carry her.
This time, Boston was set to be different. It was a special edition of the marathon for multiple reasons — it was the first to be held on Patriots’ Day in three years after the pandemic wreaked havoc on the schedule for the previous two, and it was the 50th anniversary of the first marathon in which women participated; there was a ceremony prior to the race.
Unfortunately, Felicia said with a laugh, she didn’t enjoy much more success the second time around. She beat her time from 2016, but only by two minutes, finishing in 3:33. (For us mere mortals, running an 8:08-per-mile pace for 26 miles is something to celebrate. Marathoners are a different breed.)
“When I ran in 2016, I finished and I said, ‘Those hills kicked my butt and I need to go back and feel like I dominated the course,’” Felicia said. “I knew where they were this time, incorporated hills into my workouts...and I got there and the course still dominated me.”
Jordan, for a first-timer, did incredibly well, completing the course in just over 2:52. Among the men, he finished 1,609th, and he was in the top 1,700 of over 25,000 finishers, or in the top seven percent.
Jordan was a spectator when his wife ran in 2016, but being in the thick of the atmosphere in 2022 gave him an even bigger appreciation for the event.
“For me, it was just getting into the corral in the starting line with all the other runners who had qualified with the same time that I had,” Jordan said. “We were far enough up that we could hear the elite men and women start the race. That was kind of a cool moment to be able to be that close to them.
“It lived up to its reputation of being the oldest organized marathon.”
As for the rest of the Abbott six, as noted earlier, Chicago and New York are already locked in for this fall — Chicago in October and NYC in November. Running marathons in such close proximity is no easy feat for amateur athletes, but it’s not unheard of; the Slates have done it before.
Felicia said she and Jordan want to do the international races as soon as they can, but because the Tokyo marathon canceled both its 2020 and 2021 races due to the pandemic and allowed qualifiers to push out their registration to future years, there’s a backlog of sign-ups for the 2023 and 2024 marathons.
Even once the Abbott six are completed, though, that’s not necessarily it for the lofty goal-setters. The couple has considered trying to join the Seven Continents Club, which is exactly what it sounds like. The qualifying standards aren’t as stringent for the marathons necessary to pull that off, so it’s an achievable future goal.
In the meantime, there are more elite marathons to train for, and more memories, like the ones the Slates made in Boston, to make.