The annual Light Up the Park celebration in Hesperia has grown since its inception in 2018. Dubbed by some as “Hesperia’s own Hallmark movie,” the popular event always takes place the fourth Friday of November at Webster Park.
“We have added items to the event each year to make it bigger and better for everyone,” Hesperia Area Chamber of Commerce Promotional Director Rhonda Wright said. “Hesperia Area Chamber, Village of Hesperia and The Hesperia Beautification Committee provide volunteers, plus (there’s) a small group of community volunteers that devote a lot of time to serving on the committee for this event.”
The evening’s festivities kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with Santa and Mrs. Claus arriving on a horse drawn wagon to begin the countdown to “light the park” Wright said.
New this year, Wright explained, was the drawing for a child in grades Kindergarten through fifth from the Hesperia area to be the official Light Up the Park person that would get to press a special button to turn on all the lights that evening. The honor went to first grade student Brynlee Beattie.
“The pathway that surrounds the park showcased artwork from classes in grades first through fourth from Patricia St. Clair Elementary,” Wright said, adding that all events inside the park were free of charge. “The park has many photo opportunities for children: a tall nutcracker, a group of snowmen, a candy cane height chart, a Who house (and) an interactive elves workbench was (also) a stop along the pathway.”
Wright went on to say that another new addition this year was also the “‘Shop Small Shop Local’ Hesperia booth where tote bags (were given to the) first 35 people, and coupon fliers were passed out to the adults, and temporary tattoos to the children.”
She added that the “Hesperia Arcana Masonic Lodge had a booth passing out cookies.”
“Since the beginning in 2018, the Hesperia Beautification Committee passes out Christmas Commemorative Ornaments (to the) first 100 people, and the Hesperia Wesco/Subway had a booth that passed out hot cocoa and popcorn,” Wright noted. “The community was invited to join in the singing of Christmas carols, and the Hesperia High School Band performed Christmas songs.”
Wright also said that there were various light-up decorations, and these included: “The Candy House, Whoville — with The Grinch, and several Whos for children and adults to interact with and have photos taken.”
“The Deater family puts on a ‘mini light show.’ (And) our DJ provides Christmas music for everyone to enjoy while waiting in line to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Horse drawn wagon rides are also another activity that is offered for free,” Wright said.
She also noted that Big Tucks Food Truck, which was adjacent to the park, was a huge success.
At 7:45 p.m., Wright said that “Precision Pyro LLC provided Hesperia with a beautiful fireworks display to end the event. We are appreciative to our supporters, as without them this event would not be possible!”
Those looking to keep the Light Up the Park magic going can see the nutcracker and candy cane height chart at Ed’s Orchard Market. The letters to Santa mailbox is also on display there.
“Children are encouraged to have photos taken, and mail letters to Santa,” Wright said. “These will be on display through Christmas.”
Along with Wright, the Hesperia Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors includes: President Scott Rumsey, Vice President Michael Kraus, Secretary/Treasurer Ryan Good, Membership and Tourism Director Mark Kraus, Jim Johnson and Wilma Seng.
“We have a lot of fun planning this and the night is always a wonderful, feel good evening,” Wright said.