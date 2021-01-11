The City of Hart and the Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team recently announced the winners of the 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest. The public was invited to use their interactive map for a self-guided light tour of 16 participating locations throughout Hart and vote for their favorite home and business during the month of December. A tally of a 237 votes determined the following winners:
Best Decorated Home — 606 State St — Karen Thomson
Best Decorated Business — 53 S. State St — Treasures AntiquesCollectibles
People’s Choice Award — 3965 Destiny Dr — Jim Symko
Photos of the displays on the participating houses and businesses can be seen at takemetohart.org/holiday-events.php