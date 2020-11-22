'It takes a teamwork to make a dream work'

A recently completed renovation at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in Rothbury has transformed the worship space. A space that looked small and had many mismatched pieces that had been donated over the years, now has continuity and a décor centered around the Mass that lifts the spirit to a feeling of holiness. At the recent dedication, Father Peter Omogo recognized the blessing brought about by the work of many volunteers, singing, “Count your blessings, name them one by one; Count your blessings, see what God has done.” Bishop David Walkowiak also participated in the blessing of the new altar, referring to the continuity of the new design.
The parish has between 40-60 families as members, and they are close and work together to meet the mission of the Church: To worship God and serve our neighbors. Commenting on the renovation, Grace DeJong, speaking on behalf of Father Omogo, observes, “Our God is a sensual God — He gave us our senses to help us experience Him and each other more completely. Decor that is pleasing to the eye should uplift us to His purpose, enabling us to see how He has worked through the gifted artisans in our parish, and the awesomeness of His creation.”
The renovation project was conceived by parishioner Richard Hanley, who is the owner and designer at Omnibus Studios in New Era. As a member of the parish, he explains that he went in there Sunday after Sunday and thought the design could be way better. He suggested that, as a professional liturgical designer, he was willing to create some ideas and have them approved, so long as he didn’t have to work with a committee.
Hanley donated his time and talent to conceive of furnishings and fixtures that would balance the scale of the space and focus on the features of the Mass that are the heart of worship in the Catholic Church. He served as Project Manager, assisted by Grace DeJong, who was onsite coordinator before and after construction. Hanley also praises Jennifer Rollenhagen, saying that without her calling people and getting things done, the project wouldn’t have happened.
Starting in 2017, Hanley created a three-dimensional model of the features and did all the initial drawings, including architectural drawings, which were later approved by a licensed architect. The new furnishings include the altar, the ambo for Scripture reading, a lectern, and the blessed sacrament table. These were built by Rex Kessler of Kessler Woodworking in Montague from fine cherry wood donated by parishioner Dave Anderson, who had it stored. Hanley also sketched stone carvings to be inlaid in the furnishings, and Ruben Llano was retained to assist with the design and carve the Kansas limestone that is a prominent feature of the pieces. Llano, who is originally from Columbia, has done significant work in churches in the United States and Europe, and several years ago, he built and hand-carved the presider’s chair at Our Lady of the Assumption. It was made of cherry wood to the specifications of an earlier priest and beautifully carved with grape vines and wheat.
“Everything now focuses around the Mass,” Hanley emphasizes. The front of the altar has the Lamb of God, Agnus Dei. The left side is wheat and the right side is grapes. On the back side is a Latin saying about the priesthood. Llano further describes the carvings. “The color of the limestone gives a warm feeling. On the front of the altar, the Lamb of God has a light behind it for Jesus the Light of the World. On the one side, you can see the seed of the wheat in the ground and the progression of the seed growing. And the grapes and vines on the other side represent the wine of the Eucharist.” The altar also includes a reliquary whose sacred relics associated with two martyrs, Saint Fructuosus of Tarragona and Saint Laetantius of Scillium were placed by Bishop Walkowiak at the dedication Mass, and then a cover was secured over the opening by Hanley.
The front image on the ambo is of the Holy Spirit, and on each of the two sides is an angel. Kessler made some design changes to the ambo, creating a lowered side to enable the disabled to read Scripture.
Behind the altar, Hanley broke through an existing wall to create a niche for the blessed sacrament table. Willy Rahrig placed cultured stone columns going left to right across the space to make it appear larger and further improve the scale. The wood trim was built by Kessler. The tabernacle located on the table was restored by Paul and Gina Kieft and Pete and Grace DeJong, and holds the communion elements, the very presence of Christ in the tabernacle. The stone carving on the front of the table is of two angels holding up the chalice and the host. Kessler also built a corner cabinet with three glass shelves to house the oil used in sacred rites of the Church. In addition, the table holds two candle holders made of turned cherry, topped with spun aluminum dishes made by The Griffon in Muskegon.
Hanley felt that the existing crucifix on the wall behind the blessed sacrament table was proportionately too large for the space, so the Church acquired an antique crucifix carved in Italy. “With its smaller image, it makes everything look bigger,” Hanley explains. “It is the centerpiece of whole space, and we lit it so it stands out.”
An engineer was hired to eliminate an existing post in the music area and install a beam to further open the space to the left of the main seating area. Hanley designed and created two 3’X3’ detailed and colorful stained-glass windows, one representing the ascension of Christ into heaven and the other depicting the assumption of Mary into heaven. These were installed in the music area and can be seen from most of the seating area in the sanctuary.
As Father Omogo is fond of saying, “It takes a teamwork to make a dream work,” and this is certainly true for this renovation project. According to Hanley, “The goal was to do this without fundraising and thousands of dollars were saved because of people doing things instead of contracting work. There will be no debt from this renovation.” DeJong adds, “Our parishioners are a family. There were many things that our parishioners did that involved elbow grease. We had to empty the worship space for demolition and construction and set-up a worship space in the fellowship hall, and then move it all back when the project was complete. We worked together side-by-side.” Many people in the community donated their labor. The sacristy door restoration was done by Jerry and Margie Ginn, who also participated in painting the Church with Richard and Ann Hanley and the Perigard family. Electrical work was performed by Kent Briggs, and the sound system was done by Dave Anderson, Pete DeJong and Paul Kieft. Paul and Gina Kieft restored the two exterior crosses. DeJong characterizes the Church community as follows: “As a Church we laugh, complain, get mad, get over it, give credit where credit is due, get on to the task at hand, enjoy each other’s company, and praise God for every minute we can be together.”
Hanley explains that all the work done had a purpose. “Everything that is in the sanctuary is something of importance. The whole idea is to make the Church more beautiful and holy, to meditate in God’s word and to see something different each time we worship there.” It seems the goal was accomplished.