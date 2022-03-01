The Knights of Columbus Mary Queen of Peace Council No. 2199 located at 109 Washington St. in Hart will host Bingo nights from 5-11:30 p.m., three Fridays a month, beginning March 4.
They are the only Bingo night currently operating in the county and they are changing their nights from Saturdays to Fridays based on a survey of the players. Funds raised by hosting Bingo nights allow for the Knights of Columbus to donate to a number of charities.
Some of the charities supported this last year include Coats for Kids (they donated almost $900 in new coats (three cases) and received an additional seven cases from the dioceses and Supreme Council) totaling 120 new coats for kids in Oceana County. In addition, they have given over $1,700 to local and state Special Olympics and another $1,300 to Circle K Children’s Ranch in Free Soil, a free place for kids with special needs to be with a variety of animals. They have also given to the Meals on Wheels Christmas Dinner and supported the local effort to give every fourth grader a dictionary.