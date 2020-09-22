Klotz Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance presented a $2,500 check to both Hart Public Schools and Shelby Public Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The donation was made in conjunction with Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan’s “We’re in This Together” Economic Giveback initiative. As a small business supported by the Hart community, the Klotz Agency has a strong connection to local residents. By partnering with Hart Public Schools and Shelby Public Schools, it is Klotz’s hope that this grant helps provide tools to successfully educate students in the midst of such difficult times.
The purpose of this grant is to support Hart Public Schools and Shelby Public Schools with needed technology (in-school or for virtual) while navigating the impacts of COVID-19, such as:
• Computers, tablets, laptops
• WIFI service
• Virtual educational platforms (licenses)
• Tools to aid virtual learning efforts (mics, cameras, etc)
• Any applicable onsite health improvements (bathroom automation, etc)
• Anything beyond this that can help provide a safe and successful learning environment
Agent Kaleb Klotz was proud to present a grant designed to benefit the youth of the community. “Fostering the students in our communities any way we can is more important than ever.”
“With so many events canceled, many individuals still working from home or out of work, uncertainty and major changes for our schools, sport seasons canceled — and so much more — there isn’t a single person in our community who hasn’t been impacted by the stress brought on by this pandemic,” Klotz continued. “The students navigating these challenges represent hope for our future and we’re happy to build upon Farm Bureau of Michigan’s history of community support to aid the future leaders of our great state.”
To learn more about Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan’s “We’re in This Together” Economic Giveback initiative as well as its role in helping those in need – ranging from small businesses to food-insecure families and beyond – visit: farmbureauinsurance.com/covid-19-update/