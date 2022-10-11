Leah Davidson has been tossing aside barriers set in her life’s path since before she was born.
Davidson, 14, harvested a trophy buck Thursday, Sept. 22, to officially join the hunting tradition established by other members of her family.
Doctors diagnosed the baby carried by Stephanie Davidson with Ostiogensys imperfecta, commonly known as brittle bone disease, and informed her and her husband, John about abortion options. John Davidson is pastor of Living Water Bible Church near Muskegon; the Davidson family resides in Rothbury.
“We never considered abortion,” John said. He related that his oldest child has survived hundreds of bone fractures, yet has found ways to immensely enjoy life.
“I took her deer hunting to sit in the blind with me. I told her that I didn’t know if she would ever be able to harvest an animal, but we’ll make you a part of our family hunting experiences. It was just a dream for her to hunt … that dream became reality pretty quick,” John said.
He learned about opportunities provided by PATH for hunters with disabilities by watching a Michigan Out-of-Doors segment on public television, and filled out an entry form for Leah. PATH, an acronym for Passing Along the Heritage, works with Dennis and Kim Dobson, owners of Double D Ranch located near Clare, to provide a high-fence hunting experience without barriers.
“Even little things that can be a problem, things we have to think about with Leah in a power chair, were taken care of. The opportunity to enjoy this place with my daughter and other people, it’s pretty special,” John said.
Leah was joined by her cousin, Lily Davidson, and her father at Double D. She used a mechanical device that allowed her to suck on a tube to shoot the buck and fulfill her dream.
“I wanted to go hunting really bad,” said Leah, who is homeschooled. “My brother hunts and my uncles hunt. It is a big part of our family and I never thought I would hunt.”
Bob Knoop has been with PATH since its humble beginnings in 1998 as a meal shared by sportsmen and women. They raised funds to introduce young people to fishing and hunting, and to help people overcome disabilities that prevent them from enjoying the outdoors. The organization works without a paid staff, using about $150,000 raised annually to fulfill its mission. The Abrams Foundation has been its most consistent — and quiet — donor.
“Most of the donors want to be anonymous. They get satisfaction from knowing that they are helping. The backbones of the organization are volunteers and small donors,” Knoop said.
PATH sponsors about 25 other hunts throughout the course of a year, helps fund high school trap leagues, contributes toward youth fishing, and is a major sponsor of a veteran pheasant hunt held annually near Marion.
“We continue to grow by the number of hunters and the different kinds of hunts, which after COVID has been a pleasant surprise. It’s because of the generosity of people,” Knoop said.
Donations to PATH may be made through the organization’s website.