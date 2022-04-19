At the April board meeting of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lakeshore, Lexi Kosla of Ludington was appointed to their Board of Directors team.
Kosla is an 18-year member and past president of the Ludington Area Jaycees and served as a volunteer for Hospice of Michigan for many years. Also, she was a Big Sister, herself, from 2004-2006.
“I’m excited to become involved in yet another organization that I have such a passion for and hope that we can amp up the roster of Bigs and Littles in Mason County,” Kosla said. “The need is definitely here and this program is so beneficial to both the Bigs and Littles who participate. I’d love to see more active involvement in our community and I hope to help be a catalyst for that,” she continued.
The mission of Big Brothers/Big Sisters is to, with the help of thousands of volunteers, create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. BBBS envisions a future where all youth achieve their full potential. Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lakeshore serves Muskegon, Ottawa, Oceana, and Mason Counties. For more information, visit bbbslakeshore.org/.