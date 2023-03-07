The Oceana County Republican Committee is hosting its annual Lincoln Day Dinner/Potluck Tuesday, March 21 from 6-8 p.m. at the Hart VFW Hall.
Confirmed speakers include Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo and Michigan GOP Grassroots Vice-Chair Marian Sheridan.
The menu will consist of meat, potatoes and green bean casserole provided by the GOP, and salads and desserts by members. Seating is limited to 100 guests and reservations are highly recommended. Prepaid/RSVP tickets are $40 for a single ticket, $60 for a couple and $180 for a table for six people. The price at the door is $20 more in each category. Per Michigan law, no cash can be accepted for ticket payments. Tickets may be purchased by check, credit card or debit card. Checks should be payable to the “Oceana County Republican Committee.”
For tickets or more information contact Erin MacGregor by March 14 at emacgregor.ocrc@gmail.com or (616) 252-9819.