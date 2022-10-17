Amanda Payne is a strong advocate for the impact police officers have on people’s lives. “Sometimes these things are recognized,” she says, “and someone might say, ‘You made me feel like a person when I was having the worst day of my life.’ But there are many incidents where officers do things they’re not recognized for, and the reward is just knowing you did the right thing.”
Payne is the only full-time police officer in Pentwater other than Chief Laude Hartrum, and as such, her responsibilities include handling road patrol, medical calls, domestic violence incidents, suicidal subjects and incidents involving individuals with mental health issues. She has also taken on projects and responsibilities above and beyond just the normal police work, such as the Pentwater Jail Diversion Program for Juveniles.
The program serves children under the age of 17, who have incurred a first offense. “I handle the call,” she explains, “and then submit it to a prosecutor who sends it to juvenile court to assign community service to minimize the impact of the offense so they can go further in life. I then oversee the children, meet with them, stand by as they do their community service, and help them find resources such as community mental health. I serve as a mentor to them, because these children need someone to talk to and listen to them. And then I continue to be involved with them beyond their community service.” Since the initiation of the program in Pentwater, she has served approximately ten children.
Payne also coordinated the Uplift program for the Pentwater Police Department. The program was designed to provide supplies to local police to give out to residents to improve the relationship between law enforcement and the community. “A person at Amazon reached out to the department, and provided supplies for the program,” Payne notes. As a result, the department was able to give out food, water, electronics, toys, and other items through the schools, local food pantries and the fire department. In addition, doorbell cameras were distributed during traffic stops and other police interactions. “Many were surprised and some were very excited,” Payne reports, “and the gifts made families happy and met some food needs. It was a good feeling knowing we were helping people beyond our usual capabilities.”
Asked what inspired her interest in criminal justice, Payne recalls that she is a child of a divorced family, and had multiple police contacts growing up – some good, some bad. “I wanted to be there for other children, since I didn’t have someone there for me,” she reports, “and I just wanted to help people in general.”
Payne graduated in 2015 from Ludington High School, where she played soccer and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was recruited by Lake Michigan Community College in St. Joseph/Benton Harbor and attended to study criminal justice. Unfortunately, she suffered an injury in her first season there, but although the injury ended her soccer career, it didn’t discourage her interest in police work, and she came home to go to West Shore Community College (WSCC) to continue her studies.
The two-year program at WSCC included criminal law and telecommunications, as well as general education requirements, all completed at the main campus. In 2017, she did an internship with Pentwater, where she rode around with other police officers and wrote parking tickets. In the summer of 2018, she was one of first to be hired as a public safety officer in Pentwater.
After completion of the program at WSCC, she went through the police academy at the Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center and, after the academy, she was hired part-time in Pentwater in 2019, staying there even after she was hired full-time by the Shelby Police Department in 2020. Then, in 2021, she returned to the Pentwater department as a full-time officer.
Always looking to improve her knowledge and skills, Payne takes advantage of many training opportunities which are encouraged by Chief Hartrum. She has trained to be a medical first responder, able to provide greater care, more than just first aid and CPR, and more quickly at the scene of an incident, and she is part of Pentwater Rescue. She also went through a four-hour training program with Community Mental Health and is part of the Critical Incident Team.
Other training she has received includes forensic interviewing; learning the proper protocol to interview children; basic detective school in Ludington; Reid Interviewing and Interrogation School; and a hostage negotiation class. “Classes are offered all over the state,” she says, “and the chief notifies us of available training. Michigan State Police offers monthly trainings also. I might pull parts of every training on any call, and I use all the training and tactics to be a better listener and talker on the job.”
Payne still lives in Ludington, where she and her younger sister, Katelyn, lived with her mom growing up. Katelyn has since moved to Cadillac, where she is a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA). Payne chuckles as she recalls, “My mom always said, ‘Some people meet heroes. I raised them.’”
On Oct. 15, Payne married Bradley Sniegowski at Tree Top Meadows in Ludington. When she returns from their honeymoon in Myrtle Beach, Payne will return to her work as a police officer in Pentwater with a new name, Amanda Sniegowski.
Bradley is a volunteer firefighter for Hamlin and works in maintenance at Metalworks. The couple went to high school together and enjoy camping and jeeping at the state park, St. Ignace in the U.P., and other places in Mason County, as well as spending quality time with friends, having game nights and going out to dinner. In her free time, Payne likes to visit her sister and also her grandparents, who live north of Pentwater near Bass Lake. She and Bradley also help out with clean-up days at the transfer site in Hamlin Township, where his mother is Township Supervisor.
Though she is young and relatively new to police work, Payne has already faced some significant incidents where her skills and knowledge were invaluable. On Sept. 1, 2021, she and Chief Laude Hartrum received a Life Saving Award for handling a water emergency where they rescued an older man from the waters of Lake Michigan when he had flipped his boat. She was also dispatched to assist a man who had accidentally stabbed himself in the leg. She was able to put on a tourniquet and get him to the hospital, where he ultimately had vascular surgery because he had hit an artery.
Payne says that every day on the job is different, and some are not as dramatic as these stories. But she emphasizes, “It’s the good calls like these that make the work worth it.”