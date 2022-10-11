It took Amber Hellewell a long time to find her forever home, and now that she has, she doesn’t plan on leaving. Hellewell, 36, moved to the Pentwater area six years ago with her husband, Taylor, and three children — Noah, 14, Hannah, 10, and Sarah, 7. Now she is deeply involved in the community and has written a children’s book based on her experiences in town.
The book, called “Summer’s Call: A Michigan Day,” follows a family through a summer day and is focused on the awakenings that happen in spring and summer.
“It talks about nature awakening and the town awakening, farmer’s markets, bikes and boats and kind of just what we experience here in Pentwater as we shift from a sleepy, quiet town to all of a sudden inviting all these people in and kind of the excitement that comes with all those changes,” Hellewell said.
Hellewell said the book also focuses on sensory experiences, such as hearing the birds and tasting the fresh produce.
“By romanticizing all those changes, I think it helps people recognize how lucky we are to live here because not everybody has such a dramatic change from one season to the next,” she said.
Writing a book is something Hellewell has wanted to do since she was a child, but she never thought it would actually happen.
“It’s one of those things you think of doing and you feel like it’s not really practical and it’s kind of one of those pipedreams,” she said.
During the COVID lockdown, Hellewell and her family would go on a lot of walks throughout Pentwater and the state park. On one day that was particularly dreary and cold, Hellewell decided to take a walk by herself. On this walk, she began seeing “signs of summer,” such as flowers beginning to bloom and birds returning from the warm south.
“Just all these little signs that summer was still coming and that things were going to be okay,” she said. “So some of the lines from the book just kind of came to my mind, and I ran home as fast as I could and wrote them down.”
After a month of adding on, editing and showing the book to a few others for advice, Hellewell finally submitted the book to Sleeping Bear Press and forgot about it.
“Once I submitted it, I didn’t really give it another thought,” she said. “I just thought, ‘If this isn’t something I try once, I’ll probably regret it.’”
A year later, Hellewell got a response from the publisher saying it would publish the children’s book. She was shocked and excited by the news. This was Hellewell’s first book, but she will continue to write more in the future for the same publisher.
Hellewell’s book shows her love and appreciation for Michigan, but this is a rather newfound affection as she knew nothing of the state before she moved here with her family on a “gut feeling.” After she and her husband decided they wanted to leave Utah, where they had lived with their children for 10 years, they looked at a map and just felt drawn to Michigan. They had never visited the state, but decided to quit their jobs, sell almost everything and start driving.
They started at the southwest corner of the state and worked their way up the west shoreline. They first lived in Ludington, then in an apartment in Pentwater and are now in a place in Hart, where they have been house sitting for the past year.
Now the family is looking for their forever home in what Hellewell calls her “dream town.” Her family has grown closer living here amongst supportive people and connecting with them.
“It’s what I always pictured as being a place I’d want to raise my children,” she said. “So to drive up across the country into a place you didn’t even know the name of and it be this town of my dreams…it’s perfect.”
Before finding her way to Michigan, Hellewell was born and raised in Central Valley California. She met her husband in Utah while attending Brigham Young University before she transferred to Southern Utah University for the smaller classes and the opportunities for scholarships, fellowships and one-on-one mentorships.
She received a history and sociology degree at SUU. She wanted to be a high school teacher and loved it when she began teaching in high school, kindergarten and preschool.
“I chose history because I felt like it would be a way to combine all my loves together, which are history, people, theater, the arts, literature,” she said.
As her son grew up, she decided she wanted to be his teacher, so she began homeschooling. Now she teaches all of her kids at home in addition to running different homeschool co-ops in the area.
“Teaching has been a huge part of my life,” she said.
Besides homeschooling and being an author, Hellewell also has her own business, Hearth Magic — a homeschool curriculum program. She writes creative and artsy activities for homeschooling parents to do with their children.
“That’s been kind of like my baby since moving to Michigan,” she said. “That’s been my focus and I’ve loved it.”
Her book has provided her the opportunity to travel around the state for book readings and signings. Over the summer she did a trip in the northern lower peninsula including Petoskey and Mackinac Island. Her homebase though, is Storybook Village where she sells signed copies of her book and does book readings.
“Barbara and Tom have been a huge part of the journey,” she said.
Hellewell likes to try something each year that’s scary for her or on her bucket list. One year she swam in Lake Michigan at least once each month, which she almost accomplished except for February when the lake was completely frozen over. Last year the goal was submitting the manuscript for her book.
“The goal really isn’t to have something happen, it’s just to try,” she said.
This year her goal was to audition for a play. She has always enjoyed theater and wanted to audition for a play, but gets bad stage fright and was never able to before now.
She went to an audition for “The Outsider” at The Playhouse at White Lake and felt it went terribly.
“I felt like I completely failed it and I cried the whole way home,” she said. “The next day I got a call that I was offered a role and it was a big role with a lot of lines so that was a big deal this month.”
It was an amazing experience for Hellewell, despite being very difficult. By the time opening night rolled around, it was “just fun” and taught her a lot about getting over her stage fright.
“There were a lot of tears leading up to (opening night),” she said. “But I learned so much and I realized that the insecurities I had about this thing, nobody else were really seeing.”
Outside of her work, she loves exploring little towns and going on day trips with her family. They go swimming and on hikes. Every Monday they go to the Pentwater Village Farmers Market, get breakfast at Green Isaac’s and then spend the day at the beach.
“I love just getting to know the state better,” she said. “I love supporting the local businesses, I love eating at the restaurants, I love swimming in the lake and just being out in nature no matter what season it is.”