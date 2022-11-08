In a world that makes little to no sense to many – and we’re talking about the world of computers and technology – Andrew Mullen takes a common sense, no nonsense approach to his daily routine of helping others.
“There’s rarely a reason to be on the cutting edge of technology, let alone the bleeding edge; there’s just too many unknowns about things like longevity and sustainability,” said Mullen, owner of Mullen IT Service of Hart. “For most businesses, and individuals for that matter, I find the best investments come from well known and understood systems where there are fewer unknowns, and where most of the challenges have been addressed.
“Business owners just want to know they’ll be able to function and operate without the headaches and hassles of failures and non-fixable situations. Technology should be a tool to make our lives easier, not harder.”
Mullen IT Service – or M.I.T.S., for short – officially opened its doors at the end of August.
“Technology is moving at a pace that feels faster and faster all the time,” he said. “Since the introduction of the transistor, it seems like there’s been an unending barrage of change. As with anything in life, there are positives and negatives, solutions alongside challenges.
“I’m personally a fan of trying to move a little slower, especially when it comes to business technology needs.”
Born and raised in Burbank, Calif., the 42-year-old Mullen said he has lived all over the country, moving for work as various jobs provided him “... opportunities for growth and relocation.”
“Mullen IT Service is a B2B IT MSP, which translates into ‘Business to Business Information Technology Managed Service Provider,’” said Mullen. “Essentially, it’s a fancy way of saying that I offer more than just installs and repairs for technology for businesses, but that I provide additional services and manage those services.
“Some examples of my base offerings are antivirus protection with active monitoring, weekly system maintenance with updates and security patches, or using automation to alert me when red flags crop up to prevent a major catastrophe, or have disaster recovery plans in place.”
Mullen’s home and business are both in Hart, “... not far from downtown, on West Main Street.”
“Since the technology needs of businesses are unique and often misunderstood, I focus only on offering my services to other business owners, rather than having any offerings for residential customers,” he said.
“Currently, I am keeping my service area close to home, here in Hart, but I hope to expand out to the rest of Oceana County over time. Since time is usually of the essence in my line of work, I won’t take clients that are too far away from home base, it would just be a disservice to them.”
In opening M.I.T.S. to provide essential service to the Hart-area business world, Mullen reflected back on the interesting and varied professional career he’s experienced.
“I started down the path of going to college to get a degree after graduating high school early, but found that wasn’t the way I learned best,” he said. “Instead, I have run businesses, and worked in a variety of industries, but almost always with a heavy focus on technology and how it can be used to help solve problems and make our lives easier.”
Early on, and long before he’d be graduated to junior high school, let alone high school, he became mesmerized with technology – which he always has tried to make sense of.
“I built my first computer when I was just six years old, and had my first paying job in IT when I was a young teen,” he said.
“I’ve worked in E-Commerce, manufacturing, and software engineering at Shutterfly for over a decade, in the healthcare industry supporting the technology for practice management on both the hardware and software sides, and have run my own post-production video studio.
“My wife and I even ran a restaurant for a few years, and all these experiences have provided me with a unique perspective and approach to problem solving, technology strategy, and cybersecurity.”
Mullen and his wife, Dawn, will celebrate their 20th anniversary later this year. They have two children, Maddox, 12, and Ruby, 10.
When he’s not knee deep in trekking through a mountain of technology-related issues, he enjoys a backpack full of hobbies.
“Being in nature is probably one of the things I love most, hiking and camping, that sort of thing,” said Mullen. “I also really enjoy cooking, which goes great alongside foraging in nature for various mushrooms and fruits and vegetables. Over the years I’ve dabbled in and enjoyed photography, making music, art, gardening, gaming and more.”
And though he and his wife have enjoyed the many stops they’ve made along the way to finding a new home and business here in the tiny Oceana County hamlet, he said he’s happy to finally settle down here.
“We are very happy to be in Hart,” he said. “It’s a great town, and we look forward to being able to build more relationships, and really get involved in our community.”
Quite naturally, Mullen shares a wealth of information on what services his IT business offers on his website, including his simply-stated business philosophy: “Hard work, honesty, and dedication are the bedrocks of a successful relationship in business and in life. We’ve never backed away from something because it was difficult, and we’ve used every hardship and business venture as an opportunity to learn something new. We will bring everything we’ve learned to help you in any way we can.”
His IT business, he wrote, offers “... a wide breadth of real-world experience in all aspects of technology across many fields, from small businesses to a billion dollar company, including but not limited to Software Development and Quality Engineering; 3D Modeling and Computer Aided Design; Graphic Design and Video Production; Medical Software Architecture and Implementation; Restaurants and Grocery; Floral and Forest Products; E-Commerce; Non-Profit and Public Sector; Cybersecurity; Disaster Recovery;” and more.
He writes:
Keep Connected: “We can help maintain your technology systems to ensure you don’t lose track of your business goals or client relationships.”
Keep Safe: “Cyber attacks are always lurking around the corner. We can help keep your systems safe and recoverable in a worst case scenario.”
Keep Growing: “Feel like you are falling behind the times? Want to expand your business or integrate new technology? We can help.”
Audits and Analysis: “We bring decades of experience to help find problems before they become serious. Need an audit report for compliance or insurance? We’ve got you covered.”
Systems Design: “We will work with you to analyze your needs and develop a custom plan to achieve your goals. From custom PCs to integrated solutions, we can help guide you to success.”
Backup and Recovery: “Make sure you always have access to your data with a solid backup and disaster recovery plan. All it takes is one storm or cyber attack to cripple your business or personal computer.”
For more information on Mullen’s business, which is located at 181 W. Main St., Hart, call (231) 370-8791, or go to info@mullenits.com