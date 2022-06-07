“My life verse is Matthew 5:16,” Carol Waller says. “‘Let your light shine before men that they may see your good deeds and praise your Father in Heaven.’” She goes on to share a story from the devotional “Our Daily Bread” about a bricklayer whose brother was a famous violinist. When the head of the man’s construction company tells him that it must be great to have a brother who is known around the world, even though talent isn’t always equally distributed even in the same family, the bricklayer’s response is, “That’s right. Why, my brother doesn’t know the first thing about bricklaying. It’s a good thing he can afford to pay others to build a house for him!”
Waller continues, “This story reminds us that we’ve each been given unique abilities by God. If our motive is to glorify God and benefit others, we have no reason to be ashamed of what we do for a living. If you have any kind of occupation that contributes to the welfare of others, you have a God-honoring job, an opportunity to serve Him in the place He has provided just for you.”
She recalls that when her sons asked her what she wanted to be when she grew up, she told them she had wanted to be a nurse, and she asked them, “What does a nurse do? Takes care of people and makes them feel better. So, God gave me the desire of my heart with a twist, because I believe that serving as a beautician is also to take care of people and make them feel better.”
Thus, since 1959, as a freshman in high school, Waller’s calling has been to let her light shine and serve God in a beauty salon. She began as a shampoo and clean-up girl at Robert Dee Coiffures near Midway Airport in Chicago, graduated from Luther High School in 1962, and immediately went on to study at the American School of Beauty Culture in downtown Chicago. She was licensed in March of 1963 and worked for Robert Dee for 14 years, while also providing services to family and friends out of her apartment.
In 1963, she married David Waller, a detective for the Santa Fe Railroad in Chicago, and together they had four sons between 1964 and 1977. They stayed in the Chicago area (Lockport) until they moved to Oceana County in 1974. David was the Benona Township Constable until he was hired by the Oceana County Sheriff’s Department in 1978, and Waller changed her beautician’s license to Michigan.
After they moved to Shelby, Waller opened Carol’s Cuts ‘N Curls in 1986 and operated this business out of her home on Michigan Avenue in Shelby for nearly 10 years based on word of mouth alone. Then she opened a shop in a $15,000 remodeled sun room on the front north corner of their home at her present location, and hired Cindi Fekken to work with her. Fekken had attended her Sunday School class at Shelby Road Baptist Church years before, and according to Waller, “She is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside! Customers just love her.”
Today, Waller and Fekken work together at Carol and Company, the full-service salon Waller owns at 33 W. Fifth St. in Shelby, where they have practiced since 2005, and Waller lives downstairs from the shop. Though they are busier than ever, she put the building on the market in April, as her sons now want her to slow down and maybe just have a little shop in her home. “I hate selling because we built this especially for the business,” she says, “but we will stay open until something happens. I’ve put it in the Lord’s hands – if He wants me to sell, it will happen.”
In addition to sharing her gifts as a beautician, Waller has been actively involved in the community. She and David started the Shelby Tiger Athletic Booster Club in 1981, and the following year she painted a double mural of a male and female tiger and their cubs at the entrance to the football field. She laughs as she says, “They wanted me to paint a tiger on the water tower, but I said, ‘Get me something closer to the ground.’” The painting depicts a tiger family because she declares, “I wanted everyone to know that ours is a family community.” Later, she also painted a tiger on the full wall of the gymnasium of the current middle school.
Waller’s involvement with the Shelby Schools is not limited to her support of the athletic boosters, however. She has also served as a crossing guard for 40 years and, until she opened her beauty salon in Shelby, was a noon-time aide and a teachers’ aide at Thomas Reed Elementary.
Asked about her time as crossing guard, Waller shares, “One favorite memory is my little safety patrollers that I used to have before third and fourth grade moved to New Era. Recently, one of these boys got hired by Shelby Public Schools in maintenance. Both he and his brother were safety patrollers.” Asked about retirement, she adds, “I had said I’d try to stick it out for 40 years, but I enjoy the kids and I plan to keep doing it.”
In 1982, Waller was crowned Asparagus Queen and traveled to the State Capitol, where she met and had lunch with a State Representative and Senator, participated in 12 parades, including the Indianapolis 500 Parade, and spoke at the Michigan State Fair.
Waller has also been active at Shelby Road Baptist Church since 1984, teaching Sunday School, serving as a youth leader, and rejoicing in the growth she has seen.
In addition, she started the Oceana County La Leche League, which grew so large that she had to help open another chapter in Ludington. She has been involved for over 30 years in this work, has attended International Conferences and spoken at a Michigan Conference of La Leche League, which is the largest parenting organization in the world.
Her passion for this work began when her son, Dustin Cole, was born with a disconnected esophagus, requiring her to spend a month with him at Chicago’s Children’s Memorial Hospital. They were blessed to have a Christian doctor at Children’s Memorial and, the doctor actually told Dustin’s story on Chicago Moody radio station, about how God’s hand was on this child the whole way. When Waller expressed a desire to breastfeed Dustin as she had her other boys, the doctor actively encouraged her to do so. Her mother-in-law brought in information about the La Leche League, which provided further inspiration, and she pumped milk for Dustin every two hours. It was from this experience that she brought La Leche back to Oceana County.
As she recalls the events of her story, Waller concludes, “I have a wonderful family (her four sons have now given her 20 grandkids, including four adopted from Liberia and Ghana), and through it all, God has gotten me through everything – lots of ups and downs.” Despite Dustin’s health crisis, her husband’s alcoholism and death in 2019, children’s divorces and other difficult circumstances, her faith is strong, because she knows, “God has given me the strength to go on. In everything I do, I feel God in the places where He wants me to serve, and I believe that God gives everyone a place.”