Carrie Jeruzal has been involved in art for many years. She grew up in Ludington, and her wonderful high school art teacher, Regina Salomin, had her own art shows for the students. Through her, Jeruzal was able to show her artwork at the Artists Market Gallery (where Love Wines is now located in Ludington), and also worked there through college.
Following her graduation from Ludington High School in 1997, Jeruzal went to Hope College for her undergraduate education, where she majored in art and French with a teaching certificate, and did her student teaching at Harbor Lights Middle School and Waukazoo Elementary in Holland. She then went on for her Master’s Degree at Western Michigan University.
“My first teaching job was at Lansing Christian School for grades 6-12, and I was there for three years,” she recounts. “Then, because my husband’s job changed, I taught at Everett High School for two years.”
Jeruzal has now been teaching art for K-12 students at the Pentwater Schools since 2006. Currently, she has led her 7th – 12th grade students through the process of creating an installation for ArtPrize in Grand Rapids. The exhibit includes over 50 painted butterfly mobiles and is called Kinetic Kaleidoscope. It will be on view at Brush Studio in downtown Grand Rapids from Sept.16 through Oct. 3.
Asked about her personal artistic medium, Jeruzal says she no longer engages in much personal art. “For myself, it’s a little bit of everything,” she reflects. “But my favorite artistic medium now is actually my students. When you become a teacher, you devote your life’s work to your students.”
Continuing, she shares, “I love to see what kids come up with. I love it when they come up with something truly inspiring and original – one of a kind. I like to see how kids build their confidence through art and find their voice through art. It’s just great to see a kid who finds art challenging initially, but after working hard, through trial and error, comes up with something they’re proud of.”
Among the other things Jeruzal enjoys doing at the Pentwater Schools are sponsoring the Spanish and Arts Club and National Honor Society. For the Spanish and Arts Club, she and the Spanish teacher, Andrea Gallie, have planned a number of school trips focused on Spanish or Mexican culture, including a trip to Costa Rica that was the inspiration for the ArtPrize exhibition, with its beautiful lush rainforests and butterflies everywhere.
She also is the conference co-chair for the Michigan Arts Education Association State Conference that hosts 300-500 art teachers on Mackinac Island in October. In addition, she is a Girl Scout leader for her daughter’s Pentwater troop, and a part of the Pentwater Arts Council where, she says, they do a fantastic show and have reached out to her a couple of times to help.
Because she teaches at Pentwater Schools and wanted her children with her at this smaller, “fantastic, high performing, high functioning school,” her two oldest attend school there even though the family lives in Ludington. Her oldest daughter, Evalena, is in 11th grade, has traveled with the Spanish and Art Club to Costa Rica and will travel with them to Mexico at Thanksgiving this year if Covid permits. She is involved with the cross-country team and, like her mother and siblings, is artistic. “Her current art is based around our puppy, Susie, who is a Jack Russell Terrier,” Jeruzel chuckles.
Her middle daughter, Anaviolet, is in 7th grade and loves to paint with anything, including watercolor and acrylics. Her son, Christopher (Chi), is in fourth grade at Ludington Area Catholic School and loves to draw Star Wars battle scenes.
Before Covid, the kids combined their efforts for a lemonade stand at their home in Ludington to raise funds for the Children’s Cancer Campaign.
Jeruzels’s husband, Christopher, is a data scientist for Consumers Energy and works on his computer from home. “He is very supportive and is a great teacher-husband,” she adds. “He was just here in my classroom the other day helping me move furniture.”
The couple met when she was in high school and needed a date for homecoming. He was in Ludington on a work-term through his school and they met at the beach. So, she asked him to go to homecoming with her. Ultimately, they were married at St. Simon’s Church in Ludington, and they recently celebrated their 20th anniversary.
Extended family in the area includes Jeruzal’s parents in Ludington, a sister in North Muskegon and in-laws in Onekema. “We get together with family frequently and they all help with the kids a lot,” Jeruzal notes.
The Jeruzal family enjoys spending time with friends and family and going camping in the summer. “We love to travel as a family to see new places,” she explains, “as well as going to our beach. One of our favorite places we’ve traveled was to Arizona to visit family there, and we love Arizona and New Mexico.” This summer their family camping vacation was to Ludington State Park because, as Jeruzal says, “It’s the best.” In addition, with the kids and their busy schedules, they could just go back and forth for a game or event if necessary.
One of the things Jeruzal truly loves about teaching art in Pentwater is that she gets to see her students progress through the years. “As a K-12 teacher,” she says, “I get to know them well. It’s just a great community in the classroom.”