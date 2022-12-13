Not many people can turn their childhood hobby into a career, but Christy Shimaitis did. The co-owner of The Mason Jar in downtown Pentwater was able to turn the back of the store into her own bakery, after growing up with a love of making sweets.
Shimaitis, 42, was born and raised in Jackson. She learned to bake when she was in the second grade from her aunt. “My mom will joke that it’s not her thing,” she said. “She will joke that if there’s one thing I didn’t get from her, it’s baking skills.” She would often make treats for her family, especially her dad who “always had a sweet tooth.”
“She has always wanted to open a bakery,” said her mother and co-owner of The Mason Jar, Teresa Kloack. “It’s a dream come true for her.”
Eight years ago, Shimaitis moved to Grand Rapids. She was diagnosed with cancer and began painting furniture in her free time. Her mom had a talent for setting up store displays and they both loved to assemble and give out gift baskets. Shimaitis thought about all of this while going through treatment and came up with the idea of opening a store with her mom.
“We had a humongous dry erase board and we just wrote down all kinds of things we would sell and how it would be laid out and what we would do and things that were important to us,” Shimaitis said.
This eventually led to the mother-daughter duo opening The Mason Jar in Grand Rapids in 2018. A couple of years later, just before the pandemic began, they began looking at locations for sale in Pentwater.
“We’ve been coming here for 60 years,” Kloack said. “We took family vacations here and Christy has been coming since she was a baby.
“It’s been a mainstay all my life. It’s one of those towns that’s just always changing.”
Pentwater is a place that’s near and dear to us,” Shimaitis said. “It was just one of those things that I thought, ‘It would be so awesome to own a store in this town that we love.’”
The two would visit Pentwater to meet with retailers and eventually bought the store on Hancock Street, where they are located now. After opening their second Mason Jar shop, which sells pantry items, Michigan-made objects, hand towels and other gift items, Shimaitis turned her attention to opening a bakery.
As a child, she remembers coming to Pentwater for apple crisps and ice cream on the weekends. Then she realized that there weren’t many places in town to buy a doughnut or cupcake and shop for souvenirs or gifts.
“We take pride in our Mason Jar store as being a place that people can come in, unwind, relax, and find the perfect gift,” she said. “You know, people have friends that are taking care of plants or dogs or homes or whatever while they’re on vacation so it’s sort of a nice little gift shop.”
Shimaitis and her mother thought about opening another store in Pentwater, but ultimately decided it would be better to build out the back of the store and open C & C’s Bake Shoppe there.
Now, Shimaitis is learning to make large quantities of goods instead of just baking for the family. She said she learns something new every day and plans to “keep it simple” with the regular items and some custom orders.
“It’s different making a dozen cupcakes versus eight dozen cupcakes at once,” she said. “Or learning how to make doughnuts. Or making pounds and pounds of cookie dough versus just whipping up a batch of cookies.”
Shimaitis and her husband, Bradley, have two kids, 7-year-old Cole and 3-year-old Claire, the two “C’s” in the name of the shop. She is still learning how to manage raising her kids and coming into the bake shop early each morning. She often brings her kids with her to the shop or has family watch them.
“I’m fortunate that it’s just a small town that so many people help out,” she said. “If they’re in there, people are wonderful to them and think it’s great that my children can experience that…My kids get to meet so many great people.”
Shimaitis is still figuring out when the bake shop will be open. She said it will likely be open year round in some capacity, whether that means only holidays and special events, or every weekend or more.
“It really truly depends on the demand,” she said.
Although one thing is certain, the bake shop is there to stay. Shimaitis said it’s a win-win for The Mason Jar and the bake shop because they promote each other. “With one you get the other,” she said. “Whether you come in for the mason jar, you get the bake shop and if you come in for the bake shop, you get the mason jar. So I think it will really help both.”
The bake shop offers cupcakes, cookies, muffins, cobblers, apple crisps and specialty items like strawberry shortcake. Shimaitis said the store and bakery create a sense of community. Grandparents bring their grandkids in for a treat, one family even gets coffee at Green Isaac’s and brings the grandson down to get a doughnut.
“It’s creating that memory and that tradition,” she said. “People that have been going to Pentwater for years and years know that is what that town is all about.”
For Kloack, it’s all about the people, whether they come once or regularly. Some even come all the way from Grand Rapids for the store and the new bakery, she said.
“If anything, Pentwater has always been about the people,” she said. “A lot of people here are on vacation and the locals have always been so welcoming of them and of us.”