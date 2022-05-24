Dave Masunas spent much of his young life on the move. Born in Battle Creek, Mich. in 1969, his family bounced around before settling in the Pentwater-Hart area when he was in the fourth grade. This is where Masunas grew up and eventually graduated from Hart High School.
Masunas was raised in a military household with his stepdad and uncle being World War II veterans. They were both a part of the Pentwater VFW and created a “strong military presence” in Masunas’s life. He remembers watching the Memorial Day parades in Pentwater every year as a kid. “It always sparked me to want to join the military,” he said.
After graduating high school in 1988, he enlisted in the United States Army, but was denied due to an injury. He spent the next year studying criminal justice at West Shore Community College while his injury healed. In 1990, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps with a friend of his.
The two enlisted under the buddy system, meaning they were guaranteed to be sent to the same boot camp and the same military occupational speciality (MOS) training. After that, there was no guarantee they would be stationed in the same place.
Following boot camp, Masunas was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California as a part of the second battalion. His MOS was an infantry rifleman. It was here that Masunas and his fellow Marines waited out Desert Storm. Due to the brevity of the conflict, only 43 days, Masunas’s battlion was not sent to the Middle East to fight.
Masunas was also stationed on Okinawa Island for five months. The U.S. seized Okinawa at the end of World War II, but returned it in 1972. Despite the island being returned to Japan, thousands of U.S military personnel are stationed there and 15 percent of the land on the main island was expropriated to the United States to be used as military bases.
At Okinawa, Masunas went through training in the jungle and marveled at the different cultures around him. He said seeing these new cultures firsthand was one of the most interesting experiences he had in the military.
In 1992, Masunas married his wife, Kendra, and the two shared a home in San Clemente, Calif. Kendra was also from the Hart area, so when Masunas left the military in 1994 they moved back to their hometown. He got a job working in a motor parts factory, where he worked until 2006.
After his service, Masunas joined the American Legion, Post 69 in Whitehall. He also joined the Marine Corps League, which is the organization he does the most work for now. He served as state commandant for the group from 2017-2019. He is now a part of the Oceana Brett Witteveen Marine Corps League Detachment 1225. He presents the “Good Citizenship Award” to an Eagle Scout each year, as well as three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors who are members of the League, family of League members or children of Marines who were killed in action. The League also supports Toys for Tots, a program run by the U.S Marine Corps Reserve.
Masunas said he feels strongly about the importance of serving in the military and especially the Marine Corps. Masunas enlisted not long after troops returned from Vietnam. Vietnam veterans were not given a welcome home after the war, in fact they were often treated with scorn as the war they fought in had become unpopular among the U.S. public. As a young boy at that time, Masunas took note of the poor treatment of these men who had risked their lives for their country.
“I felt it was my generation’s responsibility to repay them,” Masunas said.
Masunas has great admiration for the U.S Marines Corps as well. He specifically enjoys the traditions and history of the organization because they are “what bonds Marines together.”
One of his favorite traditions is the cake cutting ceremony for the Marine Corps birthday every Nov. 10. In this ceremony the youngest Marine and the oldest Marine are brought together with a guest of honor. First, the guest of honor will be presented a piece of the cake, typically by the youngest Marine. Then, the oldest Marine will cut a piece of cake using a Mameluke sword and hand it to the youngest Marine to represent passing down his or her experience and knowledge.
Masunas said the Marine Corps is a sort of “small world” meaning he often meets Marines that were at the same place as he was, at the same time, and yet they didn’t know each other. Through telling stories they will align time lines and realize that they simply never crossed paths despite being stationed in the same place.
“You bump into people who knew someone you knew,” he said.
Masunas enjoys spending time with current Marines and feeling like he’s still one of them, despite being honorably discharged decades ago. On a visit at Quantico in Washington, D.C., Masunas was treated like one of the pack by the young Marines. They all strictly believe in and follow Semper Fidelis, meaning “always faithful to each other.” This promise is what keeps Marines bonded to one another and why current Marines will always treat former Marines as one of their own. Masunas said the nice thing about the Marines is that many things never change. This means he can talk to current Marines or Marines from World War II and they will all have similar experiences.
“You can relate to each other.”
One of Masunas’s favorite pieces of Marine Corps history is the nickname Devil Dogs. The story goes that Marines fought so hard and ferociously at the Battle of Belleau Wood in 1918 that German soldiers called them “dogs from Hell.” The nickname is still used to this day.
As Memorial Day approaches, Masunas looks forward to marching in the Pentwater service that begins downtown and taking part in the service at Pentwater Township Cemetery. To him, Memorial Day is for “paying respects to the service men and women who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.”