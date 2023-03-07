Back in the mid-1940s an Oceana County teenager worked for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company.
Over the years that All-American store chain, founded in 1859, eventually found its way into communities big and small – into big cities like the Windy City and little hamlets like Hart – to where they became known, quite simply, as “the local A&P that no one remembers, but they were the biggest in the world, at the time.”
And that’s where 1946 Hart High School graduate Don Hansen took one of his very first jobs, and where we begin our story because here and now, a couple times a week or so, the 94-year-old gentle man with the gilded memory still works in such a store that is now called, quite appropriately, Hansen Foods.
Born in Chicago in 1928 during the frightful era of Al Capone and other such mobsters, Don and his family moved a few years later to the peace and quiet of western Michigan. After graduating high school in Hart, the duty-bound teenager would go on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Allied occupation of Japan in the years immediately following World War II.
“When I went into the service, I was in the 11th Airborne,” Don said. “As soon as I turned 18 I volunteered. I parachuted 12 times. It was alright. I became a jumpmaster, the one who decides when you jump and who goes first. The airplane was noisy, of course, but as soon as that parachute opened everything became so calm you couldn’t hear a thing – you can’t believe it, how quiet it is floating up there. The war wasn’t officially over at that time, but we weren’t fighting.”
Don would serve for 18 months in Uncle Sam’s Army, before returning to the Hart home he had grown up in.
“We lived right across the street from the fairgrounds, in a 14-room house my parents owned,” he said. “I had three brothers. I played basketball, baseball, football and track – I played everything they had – that was easier than going home and working. I fished a lot, especially when trout season opened.”
Don married in 1949 and he and his wife, Beverly, have been married now 73 years, “... and we’re both still fairly healthy and happy.
“We had four children including David, who owns the grocery store that I owned, and where I still work three or four hours a day, four days a week. I stock shelves and talk to people, that’s my main thing, I talk to people. They all want to talk and I’m happy to listen. There’s not a lot of traffic here in Hart, and people are very friendly. You can walk down the street and speak to everybody because they know you and you know them – it’s a friendly place.
“I was in several other towns when I was with the A&P Tea Company, who had big stores in every little town almost. I managed stores in one, two, three, four, five, six – about six different cities – a few years after we were married. I had been in Petoskey, Sault St. Marie, Shepherd, Spring Lake (and others) – I’d been around the state. But when they closed the Grand Rapids division and we got our stuff out of Detroit, I thought, ‘oh, I don’t want that.’
“I kind of hoped we’d end up back in Hart, ‘though I did not know what we would do, but I’m very glad we came back. We raised our kids here.”
Don has enjoyed many hobbies over the years.
“I bowled, I used to play golf, though I don’t have a lot of strength anymore so I can’t hit it very far,” he said. “My son got a hole-in-one a couple of years ago and that was exciting. I get around a lot, but I sit a lot, too. I’m getting so I enjoy reading and stuff like that – I read the Herald-Journal every week that it comes out. But, I like to work out, I have a small garden I work in, I mow my lawn and I take care of our pool – you gotta’ take care of it, every day.”
What is Don’s secret to living a long, good life?
“I’ve had a great life,” he said. “I am happily married and feel I picked the right gal to marry and she feels she picked the right guy, so I guess that makes it a lot easier. We’ve been extremely happy. We have a daughter (Diane LaPorte) who visits us once or twice every day. We have a grandson (Cameron Seguin) who comes in every morning and makes sure that we’re doing well. He’ll do little chores like taking out the garbage, taking out the cat (litter) box, you know, the stuff I don’t enjoy doing.”
The cat’s name, by the way, is Ned.
“Some of the grandkids named him,” Don said, laughing.
The Hansen Foods’ website tells visitors “... our family-owned store offers a convenient one-stop shop where you can find everything you need from the everyday essentials to specialty items from around the world.”
All that, said Don, begins with a smile and handshake.
“You want to make friends with everyone you can,” he said, “that’s important from the very beginning.”