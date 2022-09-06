Doug Bacon has always had cars in his heart and art in his soul. Growing up in Saline, Mich., he began building vehicles out of anything he could find. At 14, he built a minibike and now he has two completed rat rods in his workshop. These vehicles are a conglomeration of items, including a Free Press mailbox and orange American Eagle lights. They’re built out of parts from different car companies, but one is half of a Ford truck and the other half a Buick, so Bacon’s grandchildren have affectionately named it Buford.
Living in southeast Michigan, Bacon got a job with General Motors in transmission engineering. He did a lot of different jobs for GM, including the more odd projects. “Pretty much all the crazy things that General Motors got involved with like we built an amphibious vehicle with another company and I got to help with the building of President Reagan’s limousine. Anything that General Motors was involved with and that had to have a transmission I got to be a part of it.”
Bacon also worked as GM’s liaison to Volvo, meaning he got to travel to Sweden and all over the world. He worked at proving grounds and other GM offices all over the country. “It was a great career,” he said. “I’m not good about boasting about it, but I really did get to do a lot of cool stuff there. It was cutting edge stuff and it was exciting, it was fun, at least for a car guy.”
After almost 30 years, Bacon decided to leave General Motors and found himself a job as facilities director for Saline schools. “It’s a large school district,” he said, with about 5,500 students, nine buildings, miles of sidewalk and hundreds of acres of lawn. He cared for the facilities for 10 years before retiring and moving to Pentwater.
He and his wife, Ginny, made the move about 10 years ago and it was a big decision for them. After spending his entire life in Saline, he said it was hard for him to let go of the close ties he had made. However, he did love the area. He and Ginny had a seasonal unit on Bass Lake, so they had spent quite a bit of time in the area before deciding to make the move. Luckily, someone Bacon knew from Dexter schools became superintendent at Pentwater, so one of those close ties ended up coincidentally following him over to the west shore.
This close tie, Mary Marshall, is what got him involved in the creation of G2S Academy, where Bacon is president of the board. Marshall introduced him to some students from journey school in Ludington, and he just knew he needed to help them. So he recruited some help and they received a few grants, and they built the school up from nothing. “We basically started from scratch,” he said. “And you know, we’re very proud. We just graduated our sixth year of graduates, and it’s just very rewarding…it’s fun to watch the kids, it’s like home for them. They come in, and they hug each other in the morning. It’s kind of neat.”
Bacon’s more recent project was the Oceana County Council on Aging, which is similar to a senior center, however, younger people are allowed as well. The center has all sorts of activities, including kayaking, movies and shopping trips. “It’s a place for seniors to go and interact with people, have lunch and get involved in the programs that they have,” Bacon said. Once again, it was a group that needed help, and Ginny convinced him it would be worth his time. The organization had been trying to find a new building for eight years, but was never able to get the finances to achieve it. Finally Bacon joined, and they began working with his ideas. One of these ideas was to have a theme, and because Oceana County has a rich farming heritage, they went with that. They were able to buy 23 acres of farmland, and Bacon was made project manager. The group ended up converting a pole barn into a center and offices. It’s a large, bright red and white building and inside is full of Bacon’s art. Different light fixtures, tables and desks are all made from things in Bacon’s workshop.
Outside of these major projects, Bacon makes yard art out of junk he finds at garage sales and junkyard tours. His passion for this different type of art came from his high school art teacher, who was a mentor to him not just in art, but in life. “He was always pushing me to do something a little bit better,” Bacon said. “But he was also really patient.”
Bacon has his art all over his property, from exotic bird shaped plant pots made from propane tanks to his own mailbox made from cedar wood and more propane tank birds. He sells his art exclusively at Up North Market, but he tries to do it more as a fun hobby than a job. “You kind of got to look at a piece of junk and go, ‘Oh, that could be something.’”
Bacon has also continued his work with cars throughout his life, making rat rods and other vehicles. He is currently building a Porsche sports car next to his two rat rods that won top 10 out of 120 in the Pentwater Car Show. He learned to build these vehicles from different jobs, not only his position at General Motors. Growing up he worked in a hardware store where he fixed lawn mowers and tractors. After that he worked for a landscaping company where he again worked with tractors. He learned a lot from these jobs and transferred that knowledge into his own creative hobbies.
Bacon has done a lot for this community that he now calls home. Despite Pentwater being his retirement place, he continues to do work to help those in need as he enjoys being busy and “always has a project.” He continues to pursue his artistic endeavors simply as hobbies, though, even though his pieces are in high demand. “I can’t seem to make enough. You know, you want to keep it as a hobby and fun and be creative. And then all of a sudden, they’re like, ‘Oh, we need some more,’ and it turns into a job. But I do enjoy woodworking and the yard art. I made different things in the house. I love to do that kind of thing.”