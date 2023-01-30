Heather Blair is an artist and all of Mother Nature is her canvas.
Her sunset strolls along the Lake Michigan shoreline, and her afternoon hikes through the neighboring fields and forests, not only bring her peace of mind and spirit, but also spark her creative genius. In short, all the world is her art gallery and all she has to do is apply her stroke of color and design to it – her artistic insight is both inspiring and downright beautiful.
“I have always loved the northern Michigan atmosphere and so when I was able, I made my way north until I found my home here in Walkerville,” said the owner of Heather’s Hobbies and Paintings.
“One of my favorite things about being here is that it’s only a 45-minute drive to Lake Michigan where I gather supplies for my art – I find peace there. Going to any Michigan shoreline is my happy place.”
A unique artist of many talents and visions – she loves to paint, the most – Heather can look at a rock, or a piece of wood, or something else that has washed up on the beach or been left to nap on the forest carpet, and she can see a might-be, could-be, will-be artistic masterpiece.
“I specialize in making things out of nature and I love to paint,” she said. “I collect things from Lake Michigan such as beach glass, driftwood, beautiful rocks and much more and incorporate them into my art. I have made jewelry, necklaces, rings, and earrings.
“I make jewelry holders made out of driftwood and other things. I started to dabble in making things with resin. I currently have rolling trays, keychains, necklaces and I’ve covered a few paintings with resin and created a few canvases covered with Lake Michigan items covered in resin.
“I love to paint and I do take special requests, but my favorite things to paint are of someone’s home and wall murals,” she said. “I recently painted a huge tree on my dining room wall and added picture frames. I absolutely love this wall now.
After growing up in Oxford and graduating from school there, Heather now lives in Walkerville, where she said she likes to “make my art here in my home.”
“I like to set up at craft shows and I also sell my art online,” she said.
Heather began her business in 2019, saying “... it’s kind of ironic how it all came to be.”
“I actually never had really painted before and found myself needing something to help pass quiet time,” she said. “I never had any art classes, besides my basic high school art class. I had some life-changing things occur in a pretty short time. My mom got sick with Stage-4 cancer and needed me. I moved in with her and became her full-time caregiver.’
It was during that period of time that Heather called time out so she could care for her ailing mother that it would be her mother, herself, who would be the one that opened the doors for Heather to find and hone her otherwise hidden artistic talents.
“My mom bought me some canvas and paints for Christmas and I began painting for fun to help pass time,” Heather said. “Mom loved my first piece and said I shared my grandmother’s talents and love for painting. Mom shared some of my paintings and people wanted to buy them, and that is how it started. My pieces have ranged anywhere from 50 cents on up to a few hundred dollars.”
As important as her artwork is to her, Heather’s family always has been, and always will be, the most important work of art in her life. Her family is her true life’s masterpiece.
“I am the mom of many,” she said. “I have four birth children, their ages are 29, 25, 20 and 14. I also have four grandkids. I have adopted, and I have foster children. I really don’t like labels (because) to me, all the kids are the same – special and loved.
“I currently have my two girls at home with me. Ella is 16 and Nevaeh is 14. The girls are both extremely smart and work extra hard in school and make me very proud.”
Heather laughs – out loud – when she talks about the others who make up her extended family.
“I also have two dogs and two cats – all girls,” she said. “Unfortunately, my mom lost her battle after a long hard fight on June 8, 2021. In her memory, and my grandmother’s, I will always paint. These ladies are my true inspiration.”
Photos of Heather’s artistic creations can be found on Facebook at Heather’s Hobbies and Paintings.