At just 1 ¼ square miles in total area – many big-city parks are much bigger – the hummingbird-sized hamlet of Walkerville nestled in the shadows of the eastern forests of Oceana County is one of 257 villages in the Mitten State.
But contrary to the old saying, size IS everything to those who live in the home of the Wildcats, where 300 students go to school in a community of just 260, and where three cars lined up in a row are likely to be considered a traffic jam. There are 18 teachers and 45 total staff members with the district.
Walkerville is that quaint and that special; that utopian and that much of a friendly-hands-extended gateway to all that surrounds it. Just ask the school’s athletic director, principal and assistant superintendent, Joseph “Joe” Conkle, who has lived in this area all his life.
“We are not the largest school around, but what we may lack in size we make up for in love and commitment,” said the 37-year-old educator and veteran. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to come back and serve in a school that has so much history, that my dad went to, that my family has such a connection with, and that the community is so incredible.
“I’ve seen our community support each other in some of the most serious situations with such love that it makes me very proud to be here. Seeing how the need for a sinking fund to update school facilities was supported even in the midst of an economic downturn, due to COVID, just showed how the school is an important part of Walkerville and the community wants to be proud of what we have.
“After the military, this is probably the closest group of people that I have ever been with,” he said. “I truly loved my experience with Hesperia and am thankful for the opportunities that I received there and the incredible people that I worked with, many of them are lifelong friends, but the feeling of ‘home’ that I get when I come to work and go to ball games, or drive through town, I wouldn’t trade any of this and it’s a great comfort to have peace that God brought me here for a reason and I’m going to do my best every day to give all that I can to make Walkerville a shining example of what a small, rural school can be and do.”
After growing up in the Hesperia and Walkerville areas, Conkle went on to earn a bachelor’s from Ferris State University, and then a masters in Educational Leadership degree from Western Michigan University. He is “going on year four” as principal and athletic director with the Walkerville schools, and just “this year was named the assistant superintendent” to go along with those other roles. He previously served the Hesperia school district.
Conkle and his wife of nearly 16 years, Breann, have four children, Sarissa, who is 13 years old, Evan, who is 11 years, Graham, who is 8 years old, and Amelia, who is 4 years old. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, and sports – softball, football, basketball and more. His family goes to the White River Community Church in Hesperia.
Of course, being an educator remains a priority to him, personally, and professionally.
“Focus has shifted in the past few years from kids, to this pandemic response, and that is a shame,” he said. “There are so many things that we have given up doing that we know were best for kids because of this that I don’t know what the long-term impact will be on our kids. And that scares me.”
And what does he like best about today’s education?
“Opportunity,” he said. “The same pandemic response that has limited some, has really offered us the opportunity to go outside the box when it comes to servicing our students. Walkerville has taken the opportunity to reimagine how we look at school and how to focus on the needs of kids.
“Walkerville has been blessed. We have an incredible community that supports the school and wants our kids to get the best possible education given the circumstances. We have been focused on ensuring that students are face-to-face safely, and that they would get the most ‘normal’ experience possible. Our numbers of students (and) staff members affected by COVID has been relatively small. We had a couple exposures that impacted staffing and we had to go remote for about four days due to staffing early on, but nothing recently, and the kids have been largely unimpacted.
“We have, over the past three years, experienced an increase in enrollment, with the largest increase happening this past year, which hopefully will point to the positive things that we are doing here in Walkerville and we will continue to support kids in a safe and positive learning environment, showing that you can navigate this situation safely, while also doing what we know is best for students academically as well as mentally,” he said.
“Joy can be found in even the toughest of times and just realizing that you can make the difference in some child’s, or even an adult’s life makes all of it worth it,” Conkle said.
Before his time as an educator and administrator, Conkle served with “the boys from Bravo Troop 1/126 CAV in our deployment to Iraq/Kuwait in 2008-09.
“That was the Manistee unit that I was with back then,” he said. “I enlisted in the Army out of high school in 2002, and served active duty for a total of three years, and in the National Guard for six on top of that. I got out in 2011.
“I enlisted and served all my time as a 19D cavalry scout, was able to go to airborne school, and follow on my mother’s side – my great-grandfather was a paratrooper who served in World War II. I absolutely loved the Army and this Aug. 6 would actually be my 20-year mark if I had stayed in.”
As fulfilling as that would have been, Conkle’s move into education proved to be quite beneficial, not only to him and his family, but to all of Walkerville, as well.