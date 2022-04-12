Oftentimes, when one is asked to tell something interesting about themselves, they are quick to offer that they don’t think they are an interesting person. However, after a few poignant questions, what one classifies as mundane about themselves, becomes far more compelling to others. It is the lives and the work of fellow community members that make this area one that people enjoy learning more about and happy that they can call this place home.
Oceana Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Bizon is one of these very community members, admitting that he doesn’t find himself particularly interesting, but his hard work and dedication to this area shine through. While sharing about his life, Bizon was polite, but brief, answering succinctly — a hallmark trait of his profession. Though being a prosecuting attorney may seem like a unique career choice to some, to Bizon, who knew that this was what he wanted to do when he finished high school, it is just another day at work.
Bizon was born in Detroit in 1975 and graduated from Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights in 1994. He then received his Bachelor of Science in History from the University of Michigan in 1998 before moving onto law school at Michigan State University, which he completed in 2002. But a career wasn’t the only thing to come out of Bizon’s time in law school. While there he also met his wife, Sara, who, after a year of studying, decided law wasn’t for her. They got married in 2005 and their first and only son was born in August of 2006. Their son is now 15 years old and goes to Hart High School. After leaving law school, Sara switched gears and got her master’s in public administration. These days she works as the zoning administrator for Claybanks and Benona Townships, as well as an assessor for Claybanks.
Upon completing law school, Bizon began working at the Manistee prosecuting office. He stayed there for four years and worked as assistant prosecutor from 2003 to 2006. He finally moved to Hart in 2007 to work as the chief assistant prosecutor for Terry Shaw. When Shaw retired in 2012, Bizon ran for election and won. He has been working as the Oceana County Prosecutor since Jan. 1, 2013. He describes being a prosecutor as a “24 hours a day, seven days a week kind of job,” but stops just shy of going too into detail with his work. “We see a lot of violence, a lot of horrible, horrible things that people do to each other,” Bizon said when pressed for details, “and we get the occasional one that might be slightly humorous. We show up and we try to do what we can to hold people accountable for what they do,” he concluded.
But it’s not all major crimes and misdemeanors for Bizon. He’s also an avid fan of sports and greatly enjoys traveling with his family. Once a year, the Bizon family packs up and goes somewhere for their son’s birthday. “We try to go somewhere new every year, somewhere he’s never been,” Bizon said, referring to his son, “and he has a lot of say in where we go.” Some of the places they’ve been to include Mount Rushmore, Niagara Falls, Sault Ste. Marie, Canada and the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven. Around 2015, they even took a trip up to Marquette County to visit the site of the movie “Anatomy of a Murder.” This famous film follows a small-town district attorney going against big city lawyers in a murder trial. Much of it was actually filmed on location in the Upper Peninsula. Needless to say, Bizon is a fan. He talked about how they visited the actual courthouse from the film and the little museum they have on display there. “It’s a little bit dated,” Bizon said of the movie, “because some of the rules have changed, but it’s a pretty accurate depiction of what being a prosecutor is like.”
When it comes to sports, Bizon tries to catch as many University of Michigan games as he can, and even does a bit of coaching in his spare time. Throughout the years he’s coached his son in basketball, baseball, soccer and pretty much any other sport that he was interested in. “I’ve been coaching little kids since preschool and kind of followed my son up through the years,” Bizon said, with his son now being on the varsity soccer team. He’s also helped coach the girls’ soccer team, saying that he loves the program, and he tries to pitch in where he can. Bizon himself played several different sports when growing up, such as hockey, soccer and baseball. But despite their shared passion for sports, Bizon said his son currently has no intentions of becoming a prosecuting attorney like his father. “I think he has always felt like I’m the good guy,” Bizon said. “but I also try to teach him an appreciation for what the other side has to do too, because somebody has got to defend people’s rights.” His son, instead, wants to become a veterinarian.
Some of the cases that Bizon has worked on include the Tim Shannon homicide in 2013, in which the former Hart city councilman pleaded guilty to second degree murder, as well as the 2017 case in which a former hunter safety instructor was accused of shooting and killing the 13-year-old boy he was teaching. Bizon’s dedication to his work is mirrored by the dedication he has for his family, and he finds that work-life balance to be very important, saying, “I try to have balance as much as possible.” His family plays a critical role in this regard, as the prosecuting attorney himself says, “probably the only way I can deal with this is having a family I can go home to.”