Kendra Masunas celebrates the collaboration between agencies in Oceana County that has been such an asset to her social work career and has made it such a joy. “We have such amazing community partners,” she reports, “and that does not happen everywhere. For social workers it’s rare and a luxury to have such strong partnerships with law enforcement, the courts and community mental health, and to know that if I had a home visit where the police had to be called, they would show up.”
“With Covid,” she adds, “we’ve had to be really flexible in our roles at the health department, and look at things from different points of view. We had planned for the pandemic and school closures, but until you actually go through it, you don’t recognize your strengths and the support you have. That’s why I’ve been able to be successful as a social worker in Oceana County.”
Masunas grew up in the area. In fact, her dad’s family has had a farm here since 1883, and her children are the fifth generation on the property. Her dad, Ken Greiner, still works the farm, and so do her two younger brothers Rick and Denny. Over the years, the small farm has raised asparagus (and in 2004, Masunas was Mrs. Asparagus for the Festival), as well as sweet corn and cherries. These days, cover crops such as straw and hay are grown there.
For most of her life Masunas has lived in Oceana County, graduating in 1991 from Pentwater High School, where she was a cheerleader and on the student council and the cherry court. She then went on to work toward a bachelor’s degree in behavioral sciences with an emphasis on psychology and sociology at Grand Valley State University.
Her husband Dave was a couple years ahead of her at Pentwater High School and worked after graduation until he went into the Marines. Ultimately, they married and moved to California when he was stationed there for a time. But, she notes, “Other than when we were in the military, I’ve always lived here. We wanted our kids to grow up in Oceana County, so we waited to have them until we got back home. The number one reason for coming back was family. My family is really close and I wanted my children to grow up with family, to grow up where most of our family had grown up. I believe strongly in how a community takes care of one another. We wanted our children to know other families and have a lot of opportunities.”
Their two children are now grown, and their 22-year-old daughter is a student at Michigan State University Law School, while their 19-year-old son is at Ferris State University.
After the couple moved back to Hart, Masunas completed her bachelor’s degree at Grand Valley and worked in social work while earning a master’s degree in social work in 1996 from Grand Valley.
“My first career was with Project Literacy, covering Muskegon and Oceana County and coordinating the program for Oceana,” Masunas recalls. “I worked with adults who had little or no reading skills.” Then she worked with a mentoring program for Catholic Charities, through which adults in the community trained as mentors to work with at-risk kids with academic and social issues.
Her next position was with the Department of Social Services (now the Department of Health and Human Services) in Children’s Protective Services. For 12 years she provided support and intervention for at-risk families where there was child abuse and neglect. “I went into the homes,” she explains. “It’s a very challenging job, but I also met amazing and resilient people, and it was a huge honor to know them. It is not easy to confront anybody about how they’re raising their children, but I always strived to be respectful, upfront and truthful, and I’m glad to say that I had a good relationship with the majority of families I met. The goal was always child safety, whether in the home or in out-of-home placement.”
Later, Masunas worked for the Health Department in the Maternal Infant Health Program with pregnant women and moms of children up to one-year-old, providing home-based maternal help, and education regarding emotional and physical health, available resources, and childhood growth and development.
Currently, Masunas is based at the Adolescent Health Center at Shelby Middle School as its clinical therapist. “This was a pilot program and is really exciting. In 2014, Shelby Schools came up with a room, and now we have a complete medical office at the school, with a nurse practitioner. Any child from 10-21 can access medical and mental health services for free, and we bill insurance, or if there is no insurance it goes through a grant. We see a lot of kids, especially for mental health, that couldn’t otherwise be seen due to cost. The program is truly an example of how Oceana County takes care of its own.”
According to Masunas, one of the most valuable aspects of the program is that she can see students during the school day so parents don’t have to take off work to get them to appointments, and the significant co-pays for mental health services are avoided. Moreover, the Center is able to work very closely with area doctor’s offices. “We service a lot of kids,” she emphasizes, “and this is one of the most exciting programs in Oceana County in a long time. It’s neat to have something that is so well appreciated in the community. Families don’t have to pick and choose. They can keep their own health and mental health providers and we are just another resource.”
The position Masunas has was originally a part-time position, but the Shelby Schools recognized that there was a need for more, and her job is now full-time based at the clinic in the school. Of course, there has been an increase in the demand for services during Covid “I see six-seven kids a day, five days a week,” Masunas observes. “Most of what I see is a lot of anxiety, school-related, behavioral and social skills issues.” While most substance abuse counseling is provided by referral, the Center offers support as to these and other issues as well.
In addition to her work at the schools, Masunas teaches kindergarten and first grade CCD classes at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hart. Her husband Dave has been disabled since their children were young, and has not worked for several years, but he serves in the community as the assistant junior varsity basketball coach for the Hart boys basketball team and is active with the Marine Corps League, a veterans’ group through which he advocates at the local, state and national levels for services and benefits for veterans in the area.
Spending time with family is among their greatest joys, and Masunas reports that the family enjoys going to the beach and doing “outside stuff,” and they camp at Hill and Hollow in Pentwater where they have a campsite. They also have a good time playing card games and, as she says, “just hanging out together.”