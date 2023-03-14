Larry Plaunt is one with all that is around him – the wind, the water and the woods.
The son of a full-blooded Chippewa Native American, the soft-talking, lifelong resident of Oceana County appreciates what those three “gifts” of Mother Earth have given him – have given all of us. And he worries, too, that those gifts are being threatened to the point of extinction.
“We gotta’ do something real quick (to take care of Mother Earth),” the 77-year-old retired clockmaker said. “You can see right now with what our weather is like, and what it is like out on the West Coast, that it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is going on. Something’s going to have to be done, quick, or we’re not going to have a Mother Earth.”
Plaunt’s love for all that is around him goes back to his birth, and before, to the point where these days he keeps himself busy turning his wood-burning skills into true pieces of art that tick – he makes clocks.
“It has a lot to do with my heritage,” he said. “My dad was full-blooded Chippewa and he was born and raised in St. Ignace, and he did a lot of woodworking, himself, and so I think I kind of picked that up, from him.
“We have wildlife where I’m at. There’s no hustle ‘n bustle – we do have a lot of cars – but it’s not like being in the city where everybody’s in a hurry to get somewhere. But being raised in the country all my life, it’s just natural for me to enjoy it.”
And so, he does.
These days, Larry keeps himself busy burning images into wooden plates and the such – he uses wood-burning tools and wood plates like Michelangelo used paints and an easel – to create artistic masterpieces that he then mounts clockwork on.
“I wood burn pictures onto a board, and I make that board into a clock,” said Larry, owner of Larry’s Novelty Clocks. “I started when Covid was on when I didn’t have much to do. I’d done a little bit of wood burning before and I thought, ‘well, I’ll just start wood burning up again,’ and one thing led to another until finally my wife said, ‘you know, you could make clocks (of what you burn into wood),’ which I did – I started out making a clock of Michigan.
“I cut Michigan out of a piece of wood, and then I burned wildlife scenes into it. I’m also buying wooden plates – 10-inch plates – and I wood burn scenes into them. One of the ones that I do that sells well is a (scene of) praying hands and a country church.”
Larry said he’ll typically find a pattern, after which he takes “...that pattern and traces it onto the plate, or onto the Michigan clock.”
“I wood burn that pattern into the wood,” he said. “I saw these plates and I got to thinking that maybe I could (burn) pictures into those plates and that’s how I got started, and those turned out good. I do different sceneries. I do flowers, I do wildlife, I do religious scenes, I have done some that had pick-up trucks and Volkswagens. I do a number of different scenes on those plates, and then I’ll mount a clock into it.”
Larry said he started his present venture in 2020, and almost immediately, people began to take notice.
“We had a yard sale,” Larry said. “I had some clocks made up and a customer stopped in and saw the clocks. She works for Heritage Farms between Hesperia and Fremont and she wanted to know if I’d be willing to display my clocks because she thought they were really unique, and so that’s how I got started.
“This past Fall I got business cards made up at the Oceana’s Herald-Journal and now I’ve started doing the arts and crafts shows – I think I did four last year and I did really well. I have some coming up this spring and summer and that’s something I’m really looking forward to. I have people call who have seen my clocks and they’ll give me an order, or two, for Christmas.”
From start to finish, Larry said it can take several days to create one of his novelty clocks.
“You’re talking maybe a week to two weeks to do everything – cut it out, get the picture burned in, seal it with polyurethane, put the clock in – it takes a while,” he said. “I put three or four coats of polyurethane on it and each coat takes 24 hours to dry.
“I also wood burn scenes into coasters. I do patriotic scenes, too. I’m working on Uncle Sam. I’ll put them up for sale this spring in an arts and crafts show.”
Larry said his wife, Karen, is “the business partner of Larry’s Novelty Clocks.
“She’s the one who does the pricing and when we go to a show, she’s the one who’ll handle all the money,” he said. “I just kind of sit back and watch.
“I’m originally from here,” he said. “When I was home, I was only five miles from Hesperia. I graduated high school here in 1964.
“I had a number of jobs when I was young. We lived next door to our grandfolks and they had a farm. My grandfather was a logger and I worked in the woods with him. He had pulling horses (and we) would skid logs out of the woods with the horses – we dragged them.”
Larry said he has enjoyed several jobs over his life, beginning in high school when he worked at a local business.
“I worked in a grocery store when I was in high school,” Larry said. “Then I went to work in the Gerber plant and worked there in the research department for 18 years. I held a number of jobs. And then I went to work driving charter tour buses for Great Lakes Motor Coach.”
Larry has always enjoyed spending time in the outdoors. He enjoys playing there, too.
“My hobby was golfing,” he said. “We do like to camp and basically working in the yard. I enjoy just mowing the lawn and being outside.”
Oh yeah, he enjoys his time in the outdoors, alright – time!
And so maybe, just maybe, that is why he’s making time – clocks – out of wood that he burns images into, in similar fashion when images were drawn onto the sides of caves with nothing more than sticks and burned ashes, so long ago.