“I’ve painted since I was in kindergarten,” recalls Laurie Zwack-Nelson. “My dad built me an easel when I was 5, and when I was in fourth grade, I took 4-H oil painting classes and was already doing still life and landscape.”
With this as her beginning, it is small wonder that Zwack-Nelson felt God’s call to establish “Painting with a Purpose” classes in 2016. Through these classes, she has worked in assisted living situations in various parts of Michigan with those struggling with Alzheimer’s, other dementia and Parkinson’s. An activities director at an assisted living facility on the east side of the state asked her to come over there, and every month, three days a week, she went. She also served other facilities on the west side.
“I went from one-on-one painting to being asked to paint in group settings with groups of 10 more independently functioning patients. I painted with upwards of 60 residents during that time,” she says.
Zwack-Nelson further explains that she received training in brain therapy and learned about how the way a person moves the brush or sponge stimulates dopamine and can rewire the connections in the brain. “One-on-one is best for those with impairments,” she notes. “I have a notebook with laminated paintings to choose from that enables me to provide directive painting. In the beginning, we might sing together and move our hands or do other exercise things with them, and the way they move, the way they respond can tell me on what side of the brain they have a disconnect. There are ‘tells’ by how they move the brush and if they can grab the brush from me.”
“Residents would watch me when I was painting with other residents and they wanted to do it too. I’d do as many as six to eight in a day. I also painted murals on the doors in an Alzheimer’s unit in Battle Creek and Muskegon so that it looked like a lake or a garden and the residents didn’t want to go through the door and escape.”
She lost her own father from complications of Alzheimer’s three years ago.
Zwack-Nelson grew up near Allegan, but then the family moved and she graduated from Jenison High School in 1981. “I had two kids, Ashley and Tyler, and I was a stay-at-home mom until they went to Hopkins School. Then I wanted to be involved at the school, so I started as a substitute with an autistically-impaired student, as I just wanted to sub to have the same schedule as my kids and that’s where there was an opening. I learned how to do directed painting one-on-one with a child with autism who had a brain injury from a car accident. Ultimately, I worked full-time as a one-on-one aide with a child on the autism spectrum from third to fifth grade, and I learned on the job. When he acclimated to junior high and didn’t need me anymore, there was another student who was visually impaired, and his mother asked if I would be his aide. I worked with him from when he was 5 years old until seventh grade. Together, we learned Braille, how to read and write it, and how to use a cane. I had to do everything to help him so he could remain mainstreamed.”
All in all, she worked at the school for 12 years, and in the summer, she tutored kids who needed help at her home. “I feel like that the Lord took me on this path during these years with the special needs kids I worked with, so that now I can paint with Alzheimer patients,” Zwack-Nelson said.
Later, she married Tom Nelson, and they lived in Holland for a number of years. “When I was in Holland from about 2010 to 2018, I was in administration at Johnson Controls Human Resources. When the company was bought out, we moved here, because we were always up here in the summers jeeping.” Today, the couple has a small hobby farm in Shelby and have five children between them, four daughters and a son, and now several grandchildren, and she says, “They like to come here!”
Unfortunately, since Covid hit, Zwack-Nelson has no longer been able to go into assisted living facilities. As restrictions lessened, some places let her in with a mask, but wearing a mask simply didn’t work for people with cognitive and hearing impairments or similar conditions. “I’m still struggling and waiting to get back in,” she reports with regret. Right now, she has only been able to go into Grand Pines in Grand Haven once a month.
She still needed an income, however, so she has been doing wine and canvas parties as a side line while she also works at Cup of Kindness in Hart, where she is now a manager. “I spend the majority of my hours at the store, and I get to stage it, which is kind of like decorating other people’s houses every day. I enjoy getting to know the people of Hart and seeing the closeness of the community.”
In addition to her job, Zwack-Nelson makes time to do every kind of craft imaginable. She spins the wool from an angora goat and a sheep they have on their hobby farm, and crochets the yarn into scarves, gloves, afghans and hats. She also does embroidery, mixed media and collages and brings her work to craft shows, such as the “On the Farm” show in Mears in June and October. In the summer the family are jeepers and spend a lot of time at the dunes. Zwack-Nelson says she loves to read, and she is currently taking a theology class from her pastor on Tuesday nights, “to be a better disciple for Christ.”
In this regard, Zwack-Nelson says she is hoping to be able to return to painting with special needs people once Covid regulations allow. “I love the Lord with all my heart,” she declares, “and he gave me this ability/gift and the heart for these people. It’s my way of reaching them for Him. Sometimes we talk about the Lord and pray together. Sometimes they ask me to pray with them when they’re still able to know what’s happening to them. One-on-one is still most rewarding, and the most important thing is the time with them. The joy they get from painting and laughter — it’s just really a calling for me.”