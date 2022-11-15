The pristine white building may look small on the outside, but inside of Wildflower Spa Co. is a space teeming with cheerful conversation and smiling clients. Lyrin Russell, the owner, has turned what once was Gayle’s Salon & Spa into her own successful business that emphasizes the uniqueness of wildflowers and how, just like wildflowers, no two clients will ever have the same experience.
“I love people,” Russel said. “If there’s anything…people say about me it’s that I like to have probably a little too much fun.”
Russell grew up in the Pentwater area, graduating from Pentwater High School in 2004. She has known she wanted to be a cosmetologist since she was very young. “I was in fifth grade when I told my mom and dad that I would grow up to be a hairstylist,” she said. “I think it probably started with cutting Barbie’s hair, but really, I was so young that I don’t really know when it truly set in.”
After high school, Russell attended an Aveda Institute in South Bend, Ind. When she completed 750 of the required 1,500 learning hours, she left the school and returned to Michigan. “The school just really wasn’t a right fit,” she said.
Russell was always told she was a smart kid and “had a lot of people chirping in my ear that I was made for more.” Because of this, she enrolled in Washtenaw Community College for accounting. After spending a couple of years at Washtenaw and then West Shore Community College, it was time for Russell to transfer to Ferris State University to finish her accounting degree. The only problem: she realized it wasn’t for her. “When I got very close to the end of my accounting degree, I decided that there was no way I was sitting behind a desk doing computer work.” So, she transferred her learning hours from Indiana to French Academy in Spring Lake, Mich. and finished her education.
After graduating from cosmetology school, Russell bounced around between a few different salons, but she couldn’t find her place in any of them. “I didn’t feel like I had found a home, I guess,” she said. “Somewhere to really grow my roots and grow a business.”
Finally, Russell found her home as a manager of Gayle’s Salon & Spa. Gayle Nelson had been in the beauty business for almost 40 years and provided Russell with a very professional experience. “The one thing I feel that the cosmetology-beauty industry is not recognized for is the professionalism,” Russell said. “Gayle has always run very professional feeling salons. I wasn’t going into a hobby, I was starting a career and that was where I really felt that difference.”
During Russell’s first interview with Nelson after applying for the management job, she was asked where she saw herself in 10 years, and she replied, “Probably owning your salon.” After nine years, that’s exactly what Russell did. “It was just a really strong, close mentorship over the nine years of working for her, so I was very fortunate and blessed to have that.”
At around 9 p.m. the night before Thanksgiving in 2021, Russell signed the papers, and the salon officially belonged to her. However, she had no interest in transforming it immediately into Wildflower Salon. “It was kind of a slow transition,” Russell said. “I didn’t feel I needed to take it from Gayle’s to Wildflower overnight.
“It wasn’t like I needed to get rid of Gayle’s Salon & Spa.”
Eventually in early January, Russell closed the salon for a week so she could paint, get rid of some old things and add in some new. This is when Russell, “made it officially Wildflower Spa Co.”
Wildflower Spa offers many different services, including full services for hair, most services for nails — excluding acrylics — skincare, eyelash extensions, and medical spa treatments such as botox and juvederm.
For Russell, the work is fulfilling, as she loves working with people. “You’re working with women and men and their vanities,” she said. “It’s a pretty intimate relationship.” Many of Wildflower’s clients are very loyal, to the point that they feel like family. They trust their stylists to give them guidance when they don’t quite know what they want done, and because the stylists have their best interests at heart, they do their best to provide direction.
Russell also enjoys the industry because there is a never-ending learning opportunity. “The fact that your growth within this industry (has) no end. You can always learn a new coloring, you can always learn a new service... I mean, it’s just really an endless roadmap.
“People really appreciate the way that we stay on trend, and that we continue educating ourselves and staying on top of all the new products. We really are people’s go-to person for beauty.”
Wildflower Spa Co. had its grand reopening June 13 just in time for all the residents who were moving back for the summer. “I didn’t want to leave anybody out,” Russell said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t know exactly what all we offer…so just really trying to get the community aware of what is right here in town and available to you.”
Russell and her coworkers pride themselves on the healthy and positive culture they have created within the salon. When one of them wins, all of them win as they support each other in their endeavors. “It’s just a really neat thing to experience inside of a workplace because it’s not always easy to find. I would say that’s one of our biggest strengths here.”