Marcia Thatcher gave the question quick thought, and in equally quick fashion, provided a quick answer.
After a lifetime of living with a song in her heart and music in her soul, the lifelong educator was asked if there was a singular type of music she really doesn't care for, that she doesn't enjoy all that much – listening to it, singing it, or whatever.
'I don't do 'long-hair music,'" she said, matter of factly, pausing for a few seconds.
Long-hair music? Roll Over Beethoven comes to mind, doesn't it? The Beetles? The Rolling Stones" For Marcia, yes and no.
"No, I don't do Bach, Beethoven, and (music) like that," she said. "I consider that 'long-hair music.' I have sung it, yes, when I was in the choir in the college. I have 'dabbled in it.' But with my groups that I direct – my church groups that I've worked with off and on in the Oceana Singers – no-o-o, we don't do any Bach or Beethoven, or anything like Mozart."
Pausing for just a few seconds once again, she added, "I would say my focus on music has kept me sane. Yes, I think music keeps me focused, it keeps me somewhat calm."
So, with Bach, Beethoven, Mozart and others like 'em left on the outside looking in, Marcia said she and her fellow Oceana Singers try to stay more focused on the modern music they share, and deliver.
"I think you have to appeal to the general public," she said. "The Oceana Singers is made up of a group of people who enjoy singing – probably the average age is, I'm going to say, 70, and there are maybe 25 or 30 of them or so. They do not have to audition. I have people from Pentwater, Montague, Shelby, Hart, Silver Lake and we meet for approximately six weeks, Tuesday evenings, at the Hart United Methodist Church, and prepare concerts. We do a concert at Christmastime and we do a concert in the spring.
"We just had our Christmas Concert, with a bell choir from the Shelby Congregational Church., and we will have our Spring Concert sometime in June."
Marcia said she "... came out of Olivet College with a music education degree – years ago."
"I taught elementary music for several years in Charlotte and Potterville, but I kept getting laid off as a music teacher," she said. "So the superintendent suggested I go back and re-certify – and so I did go back and re-certify – and then I went into the classroom where I taught first grade, most of the time.
"And to keep my hand in music, which I loved, I was a church choir director in Charlotte ... for almost 40 years in that area … not gospel, just regular church music."
Marcia said she taught school for 35 ½ years – mostly first grade – while she also directed choir.
"After we retired, we decided to move up here to our home at Silver Lake," she said. "We built this (house) in '95 and moved up here in 2010. We moved from Charlotte, where we raised our children.
"And then I started singing with the Oceana Singers, under the direction of Nancy Miller and she wanted out as directing and came to me and wanted to know if I wanted to direct the Oceana Singers and I think I've been doing it since 2015.
"We filled the sanctuary at the Shelby Congregational Church, and that's a good-size sanctuary. We have a good following. The families of the people in the choir support the people, we have a good following among the community.
"I always come back to my music. I like any kind of music – but not particularly jazz (and the aforementioned Beethoven and his long-haired buddies) – but I do like to listen to, and sing, just about any kind of music. I recently went on a trip to Branson – loved the music out there."
Marcia maintains a busy schedule.
"I read, I sew, I like quilting, and I'd say a hobby of mine is volunteering in the first-grade classroom, I enjoy it," she said. " I help kids who maybe have not completed a test, I help them finish that – I don't tell them (the answers, I help them find the answers). I help them with their computer work, help them get logged on. I might read a story. I'm just an extra pair of hands for the teacher.
"They – the little ones – (accept) you conditionally. I walk in the classroom and I have one little girl this year who comes up and says 'Hi Mrs. Hatcher,' and she gives me a big hug, and that means a lot to me."
Marcia and Ron will have been married 58 years this August.
"Yeah, right, I was 10 years old when I got married," she said, laughing aloud. "We met in college – Olivet. He's from Pennsylvania, originally. He taught school for a while and I taught school. And then he worked for my dad for several years, and then he went to work at Olivet College as a financial aid director."
They have three sons, two who live in Michigan and who one lives in Florida. All three are married.
"We have nine grandchildren and a couple of those are married, and we have four great-grandchildren," she said. "And they're even better because all you do with them is hold them and play with them, you don't have to discipline them, or anything like that. But yes, grandchildren are great.
"We (find a lot of peace living up here), especially nine months out of the year here at Silver Lake, where it gets a little crazy three months out of the year. We enjoy it here. We go to the little church in Mears. We're in an old car group, (Ron) has a 1954 Ford Coupe and I have a 1967 Volkswagen Beatle. There's a group of people who get together on Wednesday nights in the summertime with their old cars and drive around the county."
Marcia said she and her husband enjoy playing cards, too.
"In college we both played Bridge, but we don't play that any more," she said. "Now we play other card games, like Euchre. I'm not really competitive, or one that counts cards, and I have no clue what someone might be holding, because I probably talk too much. But, I do like to play cards and get together with friends."
Marcia paused one last time.
"Oh, and we have calico named Callie, she's a lot of company," she said.
And, as a matter of record, Callie is not a long-haired cat, but is technically short-haired.