Fifty years ago, in the presidential election of 1972, South Dakota Senator George McGovern would not win his home state.
In fact, Mr. McGovern would not win in 48 other states, either; he would win just one – Massachusetts (though Washington, D.C., did vote for him) – on his way to getting thumped by incumbent Richard Nixon, 520 electoral votes, to just 17.
Despite the loss – and by such large numbers, too – one of the first things the Democratic nominee for the nation’s highest office did was to send a letter to someone in Oceana County, and to a person he had never met – newly appointed president of the Shelby Chamber of Commerce, Mike McGovern, who was no relation, whatsoever.
“I was appointed – I wasn’t elected – Chamber of Commerce president right about the time George McGovern was running for president,” Mike McGovern said, laughing. “And though I didn’t expect it – and I’m not sure how it got to me – I got a letter on his (George McGovern’s) stationary that said, ‘Mike, congratulations being elected president, it’s comforting to know that one of us made it.’”
Here and now, a half-century later, the longtime Oceana County resident fondly recalls getting that letter.
“We always got a kick out of that,” said the longtime caterer.
Now 86 years old, Mike McGovern remains one of the most recognized faces, and personalities, in all of West Michigan. And, as with his George McGovern letter of congratulations story, he remains a popular and appreciated source for a treasure trove of stories.
“My health is good,” he said last week, just before going outside to clear a deep blanket of snow from his property. “I still work at the Bread of Life Pantry in Hart. I drive to Grand Rapids about one day a week and work for my son-in-law.
The Bread of Life Food Pantry is operated by St. Gregory’s Catholic Church in Hart in partnership with Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shelby. A devout Catholic, Mike was a member of the latter for years, before joining Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Rothbury due to their Mass schedule. He was an altar boy in Saginaw, growing up, and said he enjoys attending Mass on Sunday mornings. He also catered the Lenten fish fry dinners at Our Lady of Fatima for a number of years.
“I’m pretty busy. I am walking. Over the years, when you’re on your feet and you do a lot of catering, that starts to take its toll – my knees need replacement,” he noted. “If you rest, you rust.”
McGovern and his wife of nearly 59 years, Judie, have 32 grandkids.
“So there’s a birthday about every week … we’re starting to get grandkids who are coming out of college and getting married, so (great-grandkids) shouldn’t be too far away,” he said.
He jokes about having seven daughters, and just one son.
“I was a chauvinist, so the Lord gave me seven daughters,” he said, laughing. “But it was a good thing because I love every one of them, they’re all good kids, they’re all doing well.”
Before entering the catering industry where he’d make a name for himself – and his family – McGovern found himself working on the railroad. And then, after college, fate intervened.
“I went on to become one of the food managers at Alma College for a while and then I came here and in ‘73, I think it was, we got into catering, and I’ve been doing that ever since,” he said. “I was the food service manager and the liquor manager at Walker Arena for quite a long time and I also was 25 years at Camp Miniwanca as their food service director in the Stony Lake area. My kids all worked for me and they developed some great work ethics, and I’m proud of that.
“Our motto was ‘Different Foods for Different Moods.’ We pretty much built our menu around whatever the person wanted. I wouldn’t want to force upon somebody my ideas … we were good, and it was quality. Probably the best (meal) we did was a nice prime rib, but we used to do a nice Swiss steak, and a good chicken breast, too.
“I bet I catered over 500,000 to 600,000 (servings) over the years – it might be more than that – but it was a big number. We would do, maybe, 40,000 to 50,000 (servings every year), and I was there about 22 years. It was a leadership camp run by Ralston Purina … it was health, athletics, faith and leadership … right on Lake Michigan, just west of Shelby.”
Over the years McGovern has volunteered, and has “been volunteered,” to wear many hats.
“Shelby is the kind of a community where if you raise your hand, you’re it – you gotta’ be careful,” he said. He served on the Community Foundation for 20 years and the Board of Education for 22 years. He also served as a county commissioner and as mentioned at the top, as the president of the Chamber of Commerce, where he played an instrumental role in helping to bring the National Asparagus Festival to town.
“I was always pretty pleased with that,” he said.
Over the years McGovern has discovered, and shared, many joys. Collecting model trains has been a lifelong hobby, he enjoys sharing.
“I couldn’t even begin to tell you how many (Lionel) sets I’ve had,” he said. “I’ve collected them for probably over 30 years now – a very fine collection. I have some of the best pieces that Lionel ever made. I’ve always been pretty proud of that.
“It’s been a fun collection for me and over the years I’ve brought in the scouts, or different people who wanted to see my trains – it’s been unbelievable. It’s been fun and it’s been a joy to serve the little kids with it. I can run up to 20 in my layout. I have a large collection of standard gauge, which is hardly even made anymore.”
McGovern says he is “a great Michigan fan.” He also says he’s “100 percent Irish.”
“Whenever we get to Ireland – I’ve been there four times now – we have a lot of friends (to visit). We have known a lot of people over the years. We always have a good time when we go there.”
And remember the story of McGovern getting a letter of congratulations from presidential hopeful George McGovern 50 years ago? Well, he has another story that he tells about a person who was elected president of the United States – George Herbert Walker Bush – and still another story about another president’s extended family.
“I did a catering for one of FDR’s great-granddaughters and then I also did one, out in Boston, for the Bushs,” he said. “I have three daughters that were nannies for George Bush’s daughters’ children, which allowed us to get to the White House and visit.
“My wife and family and I got a tour of the White House by Mrs. Bush, which has always been a great memory for us. They lived at the complex and the day my daughter Bridget started, she took over for my other daughter while she was on vacation or somewhere, I can’t remember, but the day Bridget started they had the brand new Air Force One and she rode in it. Ann was the major one, but the other two – Kathleen and Bridget – kind of filled in.”