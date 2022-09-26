Teenagers Ron Beeber and Amy LaBarge have been married for 32 years.
You read that right.
Ron, who is 75 years old, and Amy, who is 69, remain teenagers in spunk and spirit, in heart and hand-holding, and in hanging tight to a sense of community servitude historically associated with the peace promoting, Peace Corps generation of the ‘60s – their generation.
Now in the serene, senescent years of their lives, Ron and Amy remain young at heart, so much so the spring in their steps to serve their Oceana County community over the years has earned them the 2022 Pentwater Service Club Citizens of the Year Award. A parade and dinner in their honor is planned for Oct. 6, at the new Pentwater Yacht Club.
“So many local folks deserve the (Citizen of the Year) award each year,” said Ron. “Volunteerism is a team sport. I say, ‘if you can – do;’ a little or a lot, just do something. (And) when life and family challenges get in the way, know that you’re still making a difference and that there are others here who lend you a hand.”
Amy echoed her husband’s love for community comment.
“There’s an amazing amount of talent here, along with a desire to be helpful,” she said. “You can contribute time or money in big or small ways, and people here do.
“All we had to do was scratch the surface to realize how rich and full life is here. One can be as busy as they want to be.”
Amy is a founding member of the Oceana County Women Who Care, the Pentwater Chamber of Commerce with which she serves as volunteer manager of the Farmers Market, is Past Commodore of the Pentwater Yacht Club with which she continues to support and promote its fundraising efforts, and the Pentwater Historical Society, again, with which she promotes fundraising.
Ron has been involved with the community’s Service Club, its Community Foundation with which he was a past board member, the Lake Association, Chamber of Commerce, the Historical Society, and he has been a hospital volunteer.
“I am one of the founders and steering committee members of Oceana County Women Who Care,” said Amy. “This is a group of 150 women who each donate $100 per quarter to a charitable cause serving Oceana County.
“In our 10-year existence, we have collectively contributed over $600,000 to nonprofits in our community.”
For 10 years, Amy has managed the Pentwater Farmers Market as a volunteer for the chamber of commerce.
“We’ve been able to support local growers and food producers and have increased the range of products we bring to town,” she said. “Residents love it and we have increased the foot traffic for our retailers at times that would otherwise be slow.
“I’m most proud of the roles I’ve been fortunate to have at the Pentwater Yacht Club. As Commodore and now fundraiser, I’ve been able to work with the membership, from visioning a completely new building, to raising the funds to see it through to reality. Many members and contractors worked hard to accomplish this in a very short period of time.”
“Collectively we’ve been able to do something remarkable for our members, future members and the entire community,” said Ron. “This is a significant investment in Pentwater that I hope will be a catalyst for other investors.”
Both are stout supporters of public service, and over the years both have done just that, they’ve supported Pentwater not only with their monetary donations, but with their hearts and hands, as well. And so what public service projects does Ron enjoy looking back on?
“Helping build the new playground at Pentwater School, helping repurpose the old Baptist Church into a History Museum, painting the Village Green and Boat Launch gazebos, writing and recording the ‘Guide by Cell’ narrations for the Historical Museum, suggesting that a History Cruise could be offered on the water taxi to help pay its operating costs,” he said.
He continued: “Also, attracting contributions to the Historical Museum, writing the docent talking points and being one myself, chairing the Sand Sculpture Contest from 2012-2021, and playing a communications role at the Service Club, Historical Society, Oceana Community Foundation, and Yacht Club.”
He also reflects on the service projects that Amy, and others, became involved with as being critical to the good of the community.
“I feel the 2019 closure of Longbridge Road because of high water could have lasted well into 2020 if Amy hadn’t been the catalyst for more than 80 equally-frustrated citizens attending the Sept. 11 Road Commission meeting and demanding urgency,” said Ron.
“That jump-started things, with authorities consulting with area excavating professionals. I believe Bob Beckman suggested building a new roadway atop the old one before winter, and that’s what happened.
“If citizens hadn’t spoken up when they did, Longbridge would have likely remained closed until the spring or summer of 2020. It’s a good example of citizens not being complacent.”
Ron grew up in Edison, N.J., and Amy in Dearborn. Ron received his BA from Syracuse and Amy from Albion College.
Ron is retired from Corporate and Government Affairs/General Motors and Delphi Corp, and Amy from Human Resources/General Motors.
With their “blended family” of two sons, one daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and a niece, Ron enjoys walking, kayaking and “purposeful exercise, when time permits,” and Amy enjoys reading and volunteering.
“My mom and dad bought property here in 1970 with the intent of retiring here, but my mom died before that could happen,” said Amy. “I convinced my dad to build a house here anyway and that was a good healing process for both of us.
“Coincidently, Ron and I met shortly after we started building. He’d never been to West Michigan. I guess he fell in love with the area and me at the same time.
“We had many years of commuting from Detroit, but were finally able to move here when we retired in 2011 and Ron was the driving member of that decision. Our Detroit friends thought we had lost our minds.”
Over the years the couple has developed a peaceful fondness for visiting the Pentwater Township Cemetery, where they will simply sit and reflect on all those friendships they’ve made over the years in the tiny Western Michigan hamlet that is nestled along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
“Our friends and neighbors are in this place, as well as the history of the area,” Amy said of the rolling cemetery. “We’ve never felt more connected to anyplace we’ve lived, this feels like the right place to be – an eternal sense of belonging.”
Ron, especially, loves the history their visits to the cemetery deliver.
“When I first visited the cemetery 33 years ago, I found it to be a beautiful resting place – for strangers,” he said. “But when I returned a few years ago, I was amazed by how many folks had become familiar to me.
“Friends, acquaintances, family members of friends, and local historical figures I’ve learned about. Even folks I know who are still very much alive, who’ve planned for their final move.
“Walking these grounds now really makes me feel like a part of this community,” said Ron. “I think about the past Citizens of the Year who are buried here, like Florence Schrumpf. She’s taught so many of us about Pentwater’s early history. And there are so many, many others resting here who made a difference in big and small ways. This is where I occasionally come to reboot.”
All around Pentwater, said Ron, there are “pleasant nooks and crannies” where residents, and visitors, can find peace and happiness.
“First is the spectacular natural setting,” said Ron. “There’s a rich tapestry of residents, with their unique life experiences from here and elsewhere.
“There’s an esprit de corps about living here that I’ve never experienced anywhere else. It’s fun to tell strangers, ‘I’m from Pentwater,’ which often triggers a smile. One can live as fast or as slow a life as you want.”
In an ongoing effort to enlist others to do something for their community, whether to make a donation for an up and coming project and get down and dirty through hands-on, boots in the sand volunteerism, if Ron and Amy could have a Wish List for the Village of Pentwater – and they can and do – what would their Wish Lists say?
“The Community Foundation’s Wish Lists are sort of how we do our Christmas shopping,” Amy said, quite simply.
“We learn about community needs from the Wish Lists posted by the Community Foundation for Oceana County each fall on its website,” added Ron. “CFOC (Community Foundation for Oceana County) asks area nonprofits to identify things they need, or would soon do, if they could attract donations.
“Some ‘wishes’ are big, and others are much smaller. We funded the village’s north Welcome to Pentwater sign, and the four, new life rings installed along the channel. I only mention this to encourage others to check out this fall’s Wish List, when it’s posted.”
And yes, teenagers – no matter their age – are always welcome to do something good for their community, says Ron.