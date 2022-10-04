Samantha March is a domestic violence advocate/outreach advocate for COVE (Communities Overcoming Violent Encounters) in Oceana and Lake Counties, having served in this capacity since April of this year. She currently works in Oceana County two-three days a week at its office in Hart, in the Coldwell-Banker building at 907 S. State St.
According to available information from COVE, its mission is “to provide shelter, protection and advocacy to the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault as well as to educate the community on the root causes of violence.” Thus, its goal is to “meet the needs of sexual assault survivors by providing immediate, compassionate, culturally sensitive and comprehensive forensic evaluations and treatment by trained professional nurse experts and Advocates to provide coordinated response. COVE Advocates walk alongside the survivor every step of the way.”
In Oceana County, COVE serves victims and takes referrals from its Helpline (1-800-950-5808) and the police and sheriff’s departments in Hart. It provides legal advocacy through the courts and shelter for women, men and children from Oceana County at its Ludington facility.
March shares why she is working as an Advocate at COVE, saying, “I’ve always liked working with people and children, including eight years working for a daycare. Having worked with children I wanted to continue to work with children and families and then I got into the domestic violence aspect of working with families.” At COVE, the opportunities to help are many.
As an advocate, her priority is to provide support for victims. This involves talking about counseling, including in-house trained domestic violence counseling through Ann, a COVE counselor who comes to Oceana one day a week; providing court support; working with the police and sheriff’s departments depending on the client’s situation; offering shelter at the Ludington facility for victims who are fleeing a violent situation, including providing transportation for clients in the COVE van; and helping individuals with simple divorce forms or applications for a personal protection order (PPO). The Ludington facility also offers sexual assault exams and advocacy with a SANE (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner), who comes to Oceana one day a week.
March is also sometimes on-call at night. “Someone calls the 1-800 number, and if they’re in need of immediate transportation, the person answering reaches out to the person on call,” March explains. “If it’s me, I go and pick up the victim and bring them into shelter. In some cases, if the person on call feels unsafe or the perpetrator may still be in the home, we might request police assistance.”
“The most difficult thing is hearing victims’ stories and the things that they’ve had to overcome,” March continues. “But the thing I enjoy the most is helping people through the hard things they didn’t think they could go through, providing someone to support them and believe in them. I’ve picked clients up from emergency situations where they were actively in danger and sat with clients after a physical or verbal altercation. I’ve gone to court with a client who was presenting a victim’s impact statement, and she wasn’t sure she could read it, and thought I might have to read it for her. But she did it, and did an amazing job and was really strong!”
However, March emphasizes, “Everything we do with clients is completely up to them.” COVE does not force anyone into reporting domestic violence or sexual assault, getting police involved, or accepting counseling, shelter or assistance.
In her role with COVE, March will also attend fundraisers, like Trunk or Treat in Hart coming up. “I’ll be there to represent COVE,” she says. “I’ve been trying to get out into the community, get my face out there and get to know people.”
March was born and raised in Ludington, and lived in the same house her whole life. She had an older brother and her family was close. Her dad worked as an electrician and now has his own business, GM Electric, where her brother currently works as well. Her mother ran a daycare when March was little and worked at Walmart in the vision center. March was involved in 4-H, where she did crafts and cooking and showed chickens and rabbits.
She graduated from Ludington High School in 2012, and from West Shore Community College with an associates degree in early childhood in 2021. These days she is continuing her education in social work at Ferris State University. She still lives in Ludington, but says she loves Hart and the surrounding areas she’s working in, and at some point, would like to get more land to live on where she could have chickens and other livestock.
As for how she has fun, she says, “I spend most of my time with my dog, hiking and camping a lot in the summer. Finn is a spaniel mix. We go up to a campsite in Dublin where we camp frequently and also travel to the Upper Peninsula and camp and explore there. Sometimes we tent camp, sometimes in a camper and sometimes in a cabin, with friends, family and the dogs.”
As she did when she was involved with 4-H, she still loves to cook and has recently gotten into canning. With lots of farmers’ markets and markets alongside the road, she is able to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition, she has gotten back into crocheting of late and is making hats.
She enjoys dinners with family where they grill out, and especially enjoys her brother’s two children, who are two- and three-years old. They’re a lot of fun because, she reports, “They are very adventurous and don’t have a care in the world.”
Her goals going forward are to finish her degree at Ferris, stay at COVE and continue to be involved in the community in Oceana County.
“I really love my job,” March declares. “I love helping people, love my coworkers. Everyone who works at COVE really has a good heart and does the job because they want to help people and they love it. It can be a very stressful job and hard job, but people are happy to be there.”
She concludes, “Someone has to do this. Victims really need someone to lean on.”