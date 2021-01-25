Local Lives - Sue Beckman

A few years ago, it may have seemed unlikely that Sue Beckman would be the pastor of West Golden Wesleyan Church in Mears. She was teaching in the exercise physiology program and coaching women’s basketball at Hope College in Holland, Mich. In fact, her women’s basketball team won the national championship in 1990, and arguably, she was at the peak of her career.
But, she says, God had something different in mind. Shortly after the championship, she went up to the altar at her church. “I asked God to put all of this in perspective for me,” Beckman explains, “and He just said, ‘I have something else that I’m calling you to.’” So, she took a class at Western Theological Seminary there in Holland, and it became clear that God was calling her to the ministry.
“My husband Brian was very supportive,” Beckman recalls, “though part of the discussion was about the challenges of women being embraced in ministry at the time. I didn’t grow up in a Christian home, and my family couldn’t understand why I would leave the position at Hope. The decision provoked questions on their part.”
Nevertheless, Beckman completed her seminary education at Western, and then served for a time at Fourth Reformed Church in Holland. During the time she was working at Fourth Reformed, her youngest son was born with many heart and lung issues, and he was not expected to live. So, in 1997 she stepped back from ministry, and her family became the focus. She and Brian decided that their two sons would be home-schooled and Brian’s mother, who was dealing with Alzheimer’s, came to live with them. While she was not actively serving a church, she did a lot of volunteer ministry and pulpit supply, filling in for vacationing pastors in the area. She also worked with Love INC for five years.
Fortunately, her son survived and thrived. “There was just miracle after miracle with him,” Beckman reports. “At one point he had to go on a heart-lung machine and they had to sever an artery to put him on the machine. But he played college basketball and now is an assistant basketball coach at Spring Arbor University, where he went to college.” Her older son is an accountant in Pittsburg and both are married, “So, we have two new daughters,” she notes with pleasure.
She was ordained in the Wesleyan Church after her training at Western, and she is now starting her fourth year at West Golden Wesleyan. She says she especially appreciates the way her congregation challenges her every day, remembering a conversation she had with them when she was interviewing. “I said to them, ‘What if God called us to do something truly radical?’ and their response was, ‘Whatever it takes to win people to Jesus.’ I count it a privilege to be with them in this.”
One of the programs on which the church has focused is the Kids Hope ministry, through which adults in the congregation meet weekly with a student and develop a relationship. The mission of Kids Hope is “One Child, One Hour, One Church, One School,” and each adult involved has a single student with whom they meet at Spitler Elementary School in Hart once a week. According to Beckman, “The message to the kids is, ‘I’m only here for you,’ and the power of that relationship is amazing.”
In conjunction with Kids Hope, the Church also has a children’s ministry on Sunday mornings, and a van goes around the Mears neighborhoods and picks up kids there, as well as a few kids in Hart. “A couple of our ladies work at teaching and discipling these kids, and my husband works with the middle school,” Beckman explains. “Our goal is to share the abundance of life in Christ.” Through these programs, the Church hopes to support families, knowing the challenge of raising children in these difficult times.
Of course, all of this has changed during Covid. Over the summer, the church did a drive-in service, and though it is now meeting in person on Sunday mornings with appropriate precautions, Kids Hope has become a pen pal relationship, as the adults cannot meet with the kids at the school. The Church has always had a strong prayer ministry, including a robocall system that sends out prayer requests and answers to prayer throughout the week. A Thursday noon “pause for prayer” was part of the regular schedule, but this is now occurring individually. “We need to be a people of prayer,” says Beckman. “We need to pray for our community and our nation. The people of this congregation are prayer warriors.”
She goes on to share, “One of the most rewarding aspects of my ministry is the joy and richness of the relationships. The people here are amazing in their love for the Lord and one another, and their desire to be the hands and feet of Christ.”
Finally, Beckman, who is currently planning a sermon series on the Holy Spirit, declares her strong belief that, “Anything we do for Christ is through the work of the Spirit.” In this, she affirms the commitment of her congregation to the service of God through the Spirit.