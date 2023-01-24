After more than two decades, Tony Grimard has retired from his dream job of teaching and coaching.
Who knows when he’ll retire from his newest dream job on working with wildlife, of course, with an emphasis of teaching, again.
“I thought this would be temporary and that I would be going back to school in April, but that is not the case,” the long-time Hesperia middle school and high school teacher/coach said in explaining his new job working at Legends Ranch Wildlife Center. “I am full time out at the wildlife center and doing a conservation curriculum and school trips, and it has been a blast. Since I’ve been out to Legends, I’ve been re-energized and I can see myself being there for five to 10 years.
“My principal, ironically, took a small group out to the wildlife center at Legends Ranch over in Bitely, and he told me he had a great retirement idea for me – working at the Legends Ranch.”
Grimard took his principal’s advice and contacted management at the popular, nearby ranch and before he knew it, they asked him to join their team as an educator. And so he did.
“I jumped from teaching in the classroom right into that, because I just kept falling in love with what we do out there,” the 54-year-old outdoor enthusiast said. “It’s actually my true passion, teaching – which I’ve done most of my life – and being in the outdoors with animals and deer and hunting. It’s been a dream come true.
“We’ve created a 15-station conservation curriculum on how to conserve the animals and wildlife, and how hunting plays a part in that with licenses and the DNR and stuff like that. We have 32 schools now scheduled (to visit) – conservatively 3,000 kids (will come here), but we’re going to be closer to 5,000 kids for an absolutely, 100-percent free field trip.
“It’s been unbelievable,” he said. “I’m super excited, just trying to get the word out. We had our first school group from Walkerville (come through). We have White Cloud (coming in), and then Baldwin. Most of the weeks from now until June, four or five days we’re going to be packed with school groups coming to our museum.
“I’ve been going around and visiting all the area schools in Mason, Lake, Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties and visiting all the principals and offering them a free field trip for the kids, at no costs to the school. They’ll send their transportation bills and we’ll pay 100 percent through the foundation.”
Grimard coached baseball – and middle school sports – including baseball in Hesperia for over 10 years, where he also taught in the classroom for over 26 years. He is especially fond of the time he spent teaching at the middle school level.
“For over 22 years I taught in the middle school with those rascals — social studies, history and geography,” he said, laughing. “It’s such a tough period. (Teaching middle school) was a blast, it really was, but for sure, (middle school is different now). Middle school students have a lot more (expectations) academically and probably socially. As we’ve progressed as a society, there’s kids in high school who now have college expectations, and there’s kids in middle school who have high school expectations.
“What I enjoyed about it is that it’s a transition period, they’re starting to mature, but they’re not too old to be too cool for school because they still like their teachers a little bit and they still have a lot of fun. You know, you can still reach them and connect with them. Without a doubt, (there is much more pressure on them), much more than what I remember when I was that age 40 years ago, for sure.”
Grimard, who graduated from Whitehall High School, and then from Grand Valley State University (he also did his post-graduate work at Western Michigan University), looked back on his career in coaching, teaching, and more, and looked ahead at working at the Legends Ranch.
“I spent the last four years in the (Hesperia) high school teaching history,” he said. “Last year I was also the athletic director and I retried last June.
“I started with JV baseball for six years at Grant High School, that’s where I got my start as a 20-year-old kid with not much experience, and I was thankful for that because I got a lot of experience there. And then I went from Grant to coach at Hesperia where I did a year at JV and I think I did 10 or 11 years of varsity.”
Together, Grimard and his wife, Monica, coached both JV and varsity volleyball.
“She coached JV volleyball about the time I was coaching baseball and when she got the varsity job about 10 years ago, she hired me as her JV coach,” he said. “(We did that together) for about 10 years at Hesperia. We enjoyed coaching and just being with the kids. It was fun coaching together and traveling as husband and wife was fun.
“Our youngest two daughters both played for my wife and I through JV and varsity. For about six years, mom and dad and our two daughters were traveling together and that was a lot of fun. We were always in the same place, and in the same gyms, on Saturdays and after school, but if you ask the kids, they probably would have liked having a break from their parents, but for mom and I we really enjoyed having our kids with us on all of our trips.”
Grimard and his wife have four daughters, the oldest is Breanna, who is now a full-time registered nurse in Muskegon; the next oldest is Kaela and she is a counselor in the juvenile detention system in Kent County; “... and our third and fourth are the ones who played volleyball on our teams as we were coaches. Our third daughter is Ceara and she is going to college in Grand Rapids, and our fourth daughter is Aria and she is a sophomore at Grand Valley.”
“Now it’s just mom, I and the dog – Freya, she is a pitbull mix,” said Grimard. “Most of the weekends one or two of the younger ones will come back from college and do laundry all day and disappear as quick as they came, but it is a lot quieter now and we do miss them.
“It’s been an adjustment to go from not only coaching and traveling with our daughters, to all of a sudden not coaching, neither one of us is coaching this year for the first time. It’s definitely different.
My wife is still teaching, and she has been mentoring a brand new volleyball coach.”
Right out of high school, Grimard took a job with UPS – “you know, the brown delivery trucks” – a job he held for almost nine years. But that just didn’t feel right.
“I made a lot of money,” he said, “but it required a lot of time and it was not really conducive to raising a family. So, we kind of re-thought things.”
So, after earning his degree in teaching, that’s exactly what Grimard did until he retired last year – he was a teacher. And of course, he was a coach, too.
“I teach the way I coach and I coach the way I teach,” he said.
Grimard enjoys hunting and fishing, “and hanging out with my family.”
“I had my ice fishing stuff ready and neatly stacked in my garage since about the first week of December,” he said. “I love to fish. We live in Hesperia on the White River, which I fish for steelhead and salmon.”
These days he also enjoys being in the outdoors with his grandson, Nash, where the two will hunt and fish together.
“I love this area, I love it,” he said. “I’ve spent my whole life here, there’s just so much – a lot of trees and forests and beaches and places to go, and not too far from a big city.”
For all he’s done, is doing, and is looking forward to doing, Grimard seemed to bubble with excitement about a series of fundraising dinners the Legends Ranch has planned for the coming weeks.
“We’re putting on these dinners for first-time hunters, for kids that have never hunted before, but who want to hunt,” he said. “They can come out to Legends and hunt and they get to bring out their whole family. It’s about a $750 value and they don’t have to pay a nickle, our foundation covers it. We’ve been doing these wild game dinners to help raise money for these programs that we have.”
For more information on those fund-raising events go to wildlifecentermi.org