Hemingway, himself, would appreciate the stories Don Walsworth has to tell. With so much in common, you get the feeling those two would be best friends – one the spitting image of the other.
Adventurers and big game hunters, both appreciated and respected the environment. Both were family men. Both stayed true to Americana roots, and kept hometown values close to his vests.
Don, who is a lifelong resident of Oceana County, will turn 85 years old in April. He and his wife, Marilyn, have been married 51 years. For the longest time he has had his name – and work ethic – associated with Farm Bureau, and as a person who respects the land, a land on which he enjoyed to hunt.
“I was born on a farm to a farm couple – Walter and Anna – and all I had to do was step out our back door and I was hunting,” he said. “I was born on a dairy farm and we had milk cows and we raised beans and wheat. I graduated from Hart High School in 1956 and I didn’t have a clue what I wanted to do.
“In August of ‘56 I started working for Charlie Hilbert and he said, ‘we have a scholarship program to go to Michigan State University if you’re interested.’ Well, at that time I wasn’t, but after working for a year – pretty hard work – I said ‘I might want to take you up on that scholarship offer.’ And so, I did.
“I took a course in how to run a country store – a feed store. That started my career working for Farm Bureau and I worked there for 33 years in three different hitches. We were kind of a jack-of-all-trades.”
All the time Don continued to hunt as much as he could. He loved the outdoors, and still does – he still cuts wood, by hand, yet today.
And of course, he hunts.
“I’ve been a hunter as long as I can remember,” he said. “I started hunting deer when I was 14 years old. That was the age in which you could hunt and buy a license in Michigan. Anytime there was fresh snow we’d go hunting. In this area I’d hunt mostly white-tail deer.”
But the outside world came calling his name and like Hemingway, Don now has plenty of stories to tell of his days hunting trophy game in Africa.
“The first time I went to South Africa we hunted what they call ‘plains game,’” he said. “Kudu is an animal the size of elk, and is generally considered to be ‘the prize’ if you go to Africa. The kudu is highly sought after – they are actually an antelope; they have tall, spiraled horns.
“Another large animal (I got) was a wildebeest, that kind of looks like a young bull and can weigh 500 or 600 pounds. I also got a gensbok.
“My second trip to Africa, I went to a different county that is a little farther north of South Africa – Mozambique. That time I went for buffalo. I ended shooting a large kudu, too. I think that was the only kudu I saw on the whole trip. We stayed out in the bush camp and our water was heated by solar, and so we also could have lights at night. My wife went with me on those first two trips. I think that was in 2013 that we went to Mozambique and the year before was when we went to South Africa.
“Our third trip was to Zimbabwe and that was for buffalo, again,” he said. “I got one on each of those trips. In New Zealand I got a red stag, which is similar to our elk, and I got a tahr,which looks like a miniature mammoth, with long, flowing hair, except it doesn’t have tusks, it has horns. And I also shot a fallow deer – it looks like a hundred-pound moose.”
Sept. 11, 2001, is another story Don shares – a true and terrifying story that the entire world lived through – and Don was right there in Washington, D.C., when the attack on America happened.
“I was on the Asparagus Advisory Board at that time and I went to Washington on behalf of the asparagus industry – I and another guy – and I got up in the morning and I had the television on and I saw this airplane hit a tower I thought ‘holy cow, must be an accident,’ he said. “Before I left there another airplane hit and the announcer said ‘that’s no accident.’
“So, I went down to the lobby and met my buddy. We were there to see Representative (Pete) Hoekstra and we walked into the West Wing of the Capital Building and he opened this great big door and we looked out the window and we could see smoke coming off the Pentagon – they announced a plane had hit the Pentagon, and all hell broke loose. Everybody in the building said, ‘run,’ and I said, ‘which way do I run?’”
With all the calamity and commotion around them, Don and his friend decided to go for a walk – simply walk.
“We went for a walk and there was no traffic and fortunately our hotel had saved our rooms for us,” he said. “You just can’t believe how quiet that town was without traffic. But every couple of minutes there would be a sonic boom from the jets that were flying over to protect the capitol. We didn’t know what was going on (but we later learned) they were ordered to shoot down any airplanes that were in the sky. I’m glad they didn’t have to.
“We didn’t get the word what was going on until we got back to our rooms and turned on the television. The whole damn country was up in arms that we were being attacked, but it turned out it was terrorists. And then we heard about that other airplane that went into that field in Pennsylvania.
“We got back to the hotel and that afternoon I could see a car rental from our window and I told my buddy, ‘let me walk down there to see if we can rent a car.’ But there must have been 50 people in line and then one guy up at the front of the line turned and said, ‘anybody going to Valparaiso, Indiana?’
“I put my hand up and said, ‘you betcha’’ So, my buddy and I road home with a complete stranger into Valparaiso and then he let us take this car on up to Grand Rapids. We drove all night to get home.”