Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Snow likely. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.