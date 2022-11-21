Upon meeting her, you notice her beautiful brown eyes, perfect smile and curly locks. Then you hear her giggle and you’re hooked. Mary Catherine Bowen, who has deep roots in Pentwater, is worth getting to know. And though she is only in her early 20s, she is already making a name for herself and putting her mark on the world. To some she may seem shy or reserved, yet when you get to know this dark-eyed beauty and hear the stories from her young life, she is anything but.
Mary Catherine’s story begins with her grandparents, Gene and Marianne DeLong, who used to live and own a small printing business on Wythe Street. She fondly remembers visiting them every summer. Her parents, Jon and Beth Bowen, were both in the Coast Guard, and were stationed at various points across the U.S. throughout their careers; Jon for 21 years and Beth for five years. In 2014, they returned to the area where Beth grew up, purchasing a home just between Hart and Pentwater. Mary Catherine was born in Elizabeth City, N.C. “Each one of my siblings was born in a different state. I grew up in Florida and New York, before moving here to Michigan. I’m the youngest of five. My older sister, Marie, who now lives in Washington state with her family. My brother, David, lives here in West Michigan. My brother, Zachary, and his wife, Mary (Simon) are stationed with the Coast Guard in Alaska. My brother, Gene, and his new wife, Julia, are here in West Michigan as well, ” she said. “We were all home-schooled and I attended almost one year of college at Our Lady Seed of Wisdom College in Barry’s Bay, Ontario, Canada from 2019-2020. It was a great experience. My brother Gene and I were attending and living together. But after COVID hit we were sent home in the spring of 2020.”
Like many young people, Mary Catherine had dreams and plans. Originally her plan was to visit her friend Miriam in Germany after her first year of college in Canada. She had hoped to not only travel there, but to find work and live there for a while. Of course the pandemic changed those plans, but Mary Catherine wasn’t satisfied to watch life pass her by. She wanted to do something adventurous. Not because she was particularly wild and crazy, but because she could. She wasn’t tied down and her parents were, for the most part, very supportive. “They weren’t sure how they felt about me going to Germany, so when I suggested a road trip across the U.S. they felt more at ease.” Traveling the U.S. is nothing new to the DeLong and Bowen families. “My Uncle Mike has taken a lot of road trips, mainly from Michigan to California and often taking along other family members. And my brother David did a solo cross-country trip out to Washington, one fall, on his motorcycle.
When asked how she funded her travels Mary Catherine said, “I don’t spend a lot in general. I had some funds left over from college and I’ve always worked multiple summer jobs. I had some money saved up. During my travels I camped nearly every night, unless I was staying with friends or family or the one night I had to stay in a hotel in Arizona because my car had broken down. When I was staying with my cousin Casey in Washington, I ended up getting a job delivering groceries. That was kind of fun.
“I officially took off at 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2020 with my first destination being Virginia to visit family. Then from there I headed to the East Coast to spend some time camping with old friends. After that, I slowly made my way West, zig-zagging around to wherever the map took me, mostly camping at state parks, here and there visiting friends and family when I passed them. Altogether I think I went through 25 or 26 different states,” Bowen recalled.
“It’s really hard to say what the main highlights were, as the whole thing was a highlight! Just seeing so many different things, taking hikes in random places with gorgeous views, finding those hidden gems. I loved the freedom of driving as long or far as I felt like, staying in places I liked and leaving places I didn’t. I discovered so many beautiful parks and met a lot of interesting people. It made me realize how much there is to see just in our country! And in four months I didn’t even come CLOSE to seeing all of it…only a very, very small portion.
“A typical day depended on where I was going, but it was usually only about four or five hours of driving. I kept it short because I didn’t feel like doing anything more! And on those days that I felt like cruising the whole day, I did.”
When asked what sorts of challenges she faced she said, “To be honest it went pretty smoothly, all things considered. I usually figured out where I was going the next day so I could arrive and set up camp before dark. If you’re prepared you don’t have to worry about much! There were a couple of times when I’d planned to stop in a certain area and it just didn’t feel right, so I kept on going. I trusted my gut.”
Her advice to others dreaming of this sort of adventure, “If you are thinking of doing something like this, I’d recommend taking your time, don’t rush it. Stop and see cool things! Take the backroads and stay away from big cities and major tourist spots. They aren’t as fun!
A very important part and trusty companion throughout her cross-country journey was her car, affectionately called “Eric”. “‘Eric’ is a 1984 Saab 900, and my favorite topic. He is a fantastic road trip companion, even despite all his troubles. It’s an old car, so of course problems cropped up here and there, but it was all part of the adventure and fixing those problems expanded my knowledge. Besides, breaking down and fixing it before getting on the road again makes for good stories! Especially when you lose your brakes 40 miles from your destination, or breaking an axle in the middle of a major Arizona highway. I also came to find there are quite a few Saab owners out there, and I had the privilege of going to a few Saab meets and cruises and meeting lots of really awesome people!” she said. Not only is Mary Catherine beautiful and adventurous, but over the years she learned from her brothers and dad how to work on cars. “My dad and brothers were always working on different cars. I hung out with them in the garage, especially my brother Gene because he was the closest to me in age. I would help them do repairs to their cars or help when they offered to fix my car eventually and I learned by watching and doing. Beside the swap meets and cruises, campgrounds and rest stops were excellent places to strike up conversations. ‘Eric’ was a great conversation starter, and it amazed people that I was traveling by myself. I met people from all over, all doing very different things with their lives. It was intriguing to hear so many different points of view and outlooks on life. Being gone for four months on my own I did experience some homesickness. It’s different for everyone of course, and I don’t get homesick too much, but being gone for so long of course I missed my family. I found out that I absolutely love road tripping and exploring places I’ve never seen, doing random spur-of-the-moment things. Driving all day gave me a lot of quiet time to think about my life, the different people I’d met and the places I’d been. I could enjoy the trip in a whole new way, just remembering it all. Because I was alone driving all the time, I was ready to talk to people when I’d get to car meets or if I ran into people hiking or camping.”
When asked about what she learned while traveling across this great country of ours she said, “America, it’s so vast and so beautiful, with so much to see and so little time to see it! Many of the people I met were jealous of my adventuring, they were “stuck” in their 9-5 jobs and humdrum lives. But really, all the excuses they made were not very legitimate. Really the only thing in their way was themselves. I had a lot of the same reservations initially, but it was something I wanted to do, so I made a plan and went anyway! Sometimes people don’t have the courage, or the desire to leave their comfortable routines, so they make their excuses and then complain about never having anything interesting happen. However, on the flip side, I did meet lots of people with the desire to find something more who, like me, listened to their heart and took the risk. It felt great to inspire people. A lot of them would listen to my stories and see how happy and carefree I was, and soon they were saying hey, if she can do it why can’t I? I still keep in contact with some of the people I met while traveling and some of them have started making plans to do something similar. A lot of them have now taken trips and started looking for more adventures, and I couldn’t be more happy.”
“Being a military family, we moved around quite a bit. However my dad retired when I was three or four, so I didn’t get to live in as many states as my older siblings. I grew up mostly in New York and Michigan. However we still took road trips to visit extended family, and later to visit my sister who lived with her family out West. These road trips were usually from place to place, not many stops in between, but they were still good and it was awesome to pass through so many different places in just a few days. That is one reason I took so long to get anywhere on my trip, because I stopped wherever it suited my fancy, just on a whim, and without a deadline!”
When Mary Catherine isn’t working, to save up for her next big adventure, you might find her enjoying some of her many other hobbies — working on her car ‘Eric’, reading fiction novels, long-boarding, sailing or hiking.
In looking back on her experience, Bowen had this to say, “It’s really, really hard to impart to people the full experience I had. There was so much and it’s hard to tell how wonderful it all was. I hope that by hearing my story others will be inspired to try it sometime.”
When asked about her future plans she said, “I don’t have any long-term plans figured out yet. I am saving up to do another road trip. My parents will be wintering in Arizona, that might be a nice destination to start with,” she said. “Without a doubt I will totally go again! Once I save up enough money to get on the road again I’ll be out there with the goal of seeing some of the many places I didn’t get to on my last trip, maybe revisit some of my favorite places, but most importantly wandering and finding my next adventure.