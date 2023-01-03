Rectangles of purples and blues intricately stitched together are passed between hands and spread smooth on the table. Spools of yarn unravel across the fabric forming lines of varying colors. The room is full of laughter and fun debate over matching colors and quilt patterns.
Quilters know the struggle of finding the perfect yarn color and planning where to put each tie. But they also know that’s what makes it fun, picking out colors and shapes and deciding how to make them all fit together.
This particular cool-colored quilt was made by a woman in the Prayers and Squares ministry of the Centenary United Methodist Church. This group is composed of women who make quilts for those in need of physical, mental or spiritual aid. Each quilt is prayed over and at the end of the service, members of the congregation each tie a knot in the yarns representing “a prayer that is offered specifically for someone in need of those prayers.”
“It’s not about the quilt, it’s all about the prayers,” says the first of Prayers and Squares Three Commandments. The other two commandments declare that “before tying a prayer quilt for an individual, that person must have agreed to accept the gift of prayer in the form of a quilt,” and that “no payment can ever be accepted for a prayer quilt.”
The group at Centenary UMC receives some funding from the church budget as well as many donations. They do not like to take monetary donations, but do receive many donations of fabric, needles and more.
Prayers and Squares is an interfaith and international outreach ministry. It began in Rancho Bernardo, Calif. with a group of women at Hope United Methodist Church. At first they simply wanted to have fun making quilts together, however one day a member’s two-year-old grandson, Kody, went into a coma following heart surgery. The women quickly made him a quilt of vivid primary colors and since there wasn’t time to fully quilt it, they tied the layers together as they prayed for him.
Kody did come out of the coma and doctors decided that the quilt was so important to his recovery, they wrote in his medical chart it wasn’t to leave his side. Other parents with sick children began asking where they could get a prayer quilt, so the women got to work.
A few years later, one of the founding members moved to a neighboring town and began attending a different church. She started a second chapter of the Prayers and Squares ministry and the program expanded from there.
Prayers and Squares came to Pentwater through Kristin Forester. About 20 years ago, Forester belonged to a quilting group in Lansing. A lady in the group belonged to a Prayers and Squares ministry at her church and invited Forester to come with her sometime. One day, Forester did and she saw the whole process of the congregation going around tying the knots.
In 2018, the memory of that group popped into her head unexplainably and she couldn’t stop thinking about it. “Someone was asking me to do it, it wouldn’t leave me alone,” she said.
She did some research on the organization and talked to her pastor, Bill Haggard, about starting a chapter in Pentwater. He was accepting of the idea and the Pentwater Women’s Club asked her to come talk about the organization at their meeting in the church.
Ultimately they gave her the funds to apply and the Centenary United Methodist Church officially joined Prayers and Squares as chapter 1275. After this Forester reached out for people to join and found many interested people, some coming from the Pentwater Women’s Club who makes its own quilt each year.
They were given a space in the choir room of the church, and even spread into other rooms if they’re empty. Because they meet on Friday mornings, the rooms are typically open.
“Quilters are like water, we fill up whatever space we get,” Forester said.
The organization is for all denominations and is not exclusive based on gender or anything else. “Everyone who comes in here feels the spirit,” said member Carrie Roberts.
The group made its first quilt in 2019. There are a lot of different levels of expertise among the women — some have been quilting for years, while others will simply iron the seams. They each know that every step is valuable though and every member plays a part.
And how long does it take for them to complete a quilt? “Many happy hours,” said member Linda Hundt-Trierweiler. Sometimes the group gifts multiple quilts in one month. Other times they’ll gift one in a two-month period. Forester said they will go through “lulls” in which they don’t receive requests for quilts.
“It’s like sometimes people don’t know about us or they don’t know how to request a quilt,” Forester said. “It’s not a big long process. It’s pretty easy.”
There are forms inside of the United Methodist Church to request a quilt for a family or friend. Some quilts are made based on requests while others are prepared ahead of time. This way the women always have something to work on. They also make pocket prayer quilts, which are small squares of quilted fabric with a cross inside to give away as something small but still beneficial.
The ministry understands that not everyone wants a prayer quilt, which is why they won’t give one unless it is requested. Carrie Roberts explained that some people will be in denial after a traumatic experience and making a prayer quilt for them could force them to come to terms with what happened too soon.
They have made 67 quilts so far. Photos of each quilt were placed in a scrapbook that ends with the many thank you cards they have received over the past three years. Each quilt inevitably comes with a special story behind it and many members have had quilts given to family members, friends or even themselves.
One year, Carrie Roberts knew of a woman in Hospice that was on her last leg. “We knew she only had a couple days left,” Roberts said. The ministry made her a prayer quilt and gave it to her for her final days.
Except that it wasn’t her final days. “A few months later she came walking in with a full head of beautiful curly hair,” Roberts said. “She completely pulled through. This was our miracle girl.”
Another member, Deb Hollis, said the ministry made her two granddaughters quilts after the Oxford school shooting. The two girls were in the school and one lost a friend.
Another quilt was made for Maren Martinsen, the Pentwater High School foreign exchange student from Norway. When the school year ended, Martinsen was afraid to go home due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Young adults in Norway were expected to join the armed forces and aid in the fight. The group gifted her a prayer quilt to keep her safe and comfort her during this hard time in Eastern Europe.
“It was like giving her a hug across the miles,” Hundt-Trierweiler said.
One of the members has a daughter who teaches preschool. One year a 4-year-old boy in the class was diagnosed with Leukemia. He became the first child to receive a quilt from the group. He is now in remission at about 8 years old.
Someone who lives out of state during the winter was diagnosed with cancer. Her friend who lives locally requested a quilt for her. The woman saw Forester at church recently and gave her a big hug to say thank you.
The woman happens to be an excellent quilter, but was incredibly grateful for the prayer quilt from this group. “I knew she was an exquisite quilter, and our’s are nice but not like what she can do,” Forester said. “I knew it was more about receiving those prayers than the quilt.”
The group also received a request for Ian Weesies and his brother Joseph after Ian was in an accident and Joseph witnessed it. The boys are the sons of Up North Garden Center partial owners Brad and Colleen. Ian’s quilt was made for healing his physical injuries, while Joseph’s was made to heal his mental and spiritual injuries.
Hundt-Trierweiler and Roberts also received quilts after they went through surgery. Hundt-Trierweiler said it was hard for her as she is a very active person, so to stay off her feet for so long was not ideal for her.
“I had to surrender, I couldn’t do anything,” she said. “It was just so different.”
She said she wasn’t expecting a quilt because she didn’t feel she deserved one. “I just kept thinking, ‘Well I’m not sick.’ But it really helped me spiritually.”
Roberts also had a hard time being locked inside in a wheelchair during the COVID pandemic. Her quilt reminded her of her friends and she knew they were thinking of her. “I would just cuddle with it and I could feel the love,” she said. “I felt connected to the group.”
Many women couldn’t nail down one specific reason they joined the ministry. It has become a part of their weekly routine and appeals to many aspects of their personalities.
“We all have a common desire to serve,” Roberts said. “We all care a lot about people and it’s a way of showing that care.”
“It’s a very quiet, peaceful way of acknowledging someone’s humanity through prayer,” Forester said. “It’s putting your faith into action.”
One member concluded, “It’s my favorite day of the week!” To which the other women laughed and agreed.