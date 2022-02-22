Faith has been the guiding light of Troy Love’s life, which ultimately led the 53-year-old Whitehall resident to where he is now: working as the Youth and Men’s Coach for the Ladder Community Center in Shelby.
Troy was born and raised in Big Rapids, where he attended school until ninth grade. Then, one day in July, his father came home from work and announced that they would be moving. A month later, Love found himself in the village of Concord, Mich. To call Concord a small town is an understatement. The 2010 census reported a population of only 1,050 people, and as Troy put it, “as a boy that was going to a good-sized class B high school, to go to a class D high school in the middle of nowhere was culture shock, but,” he adds, “that turned out to be a great move.” A big part of the reason for that was basketball. “This little town was a basketball town,” Love remarked, “and I was a basketball player.” Troy’s love for basketball would stick with him throughout the remainder of his academic career. He would go to the semi-finals in his senior year of high school, with his team remaining undefeated, save their final loss, and he would continue to play basketball at Kellogg Community College and Kalamazoo Valley Community College before finishing his education at Spring Arbor University, only five miles from Concord — the little town that he had grown to love.
Troy graduated in 1990 with a degree in Social Studies and dreams of being a teacher. His first job was in 1991 as a history teacher at Montague High School. Being fresh out of college made him younger than most of his peers. “The custodian tried to kick me out because students weren’t allowed in the hallway,” he said with a laugh. “I had to tell him, ‘No, I’m a teacher!’” He would continue to teach there for nine years before moving to Whitehall. “One of my dreams was to teach U.S. history, and I was not going to do that in Montague,” Love said. Well, in 2000, the basketball coach in Whitehall passed away. They also had an open position for a U.S. history teacher. Both were opportunities that Love was very passionate about, so he made the transition and spent the last 21 years working there.
“This isn’t even the important stuff,” Love commented. It was only after he was asked about his faith that Love dived into his lifelong passion for God. He began by talking about the influence God had in his early days as a child in Big Rapids. “My folks took me to this church in Big Rapids…they didn’t go all the time, but I did. So, I’m a fifth-grade kid, riding my bicycle across town, carrying my Bible every day to this Baptist church.”
Love had a Sunday School teacher there named Mrs. Barker, who was always telling the kids to read their Bibles. Well, he took it to heart, and began reading his Bible for twelve minutes every night. “One night, I closed my Bible and I realized that I was a sinner and I needed to be saved,” Love said. He defines this as the turning point of his life, and although he believes God helped direct him along every step of the way, it wasn’t until he arrived at Spring Arbor University, which is a Christian university, that his love for Jesus really began to grow. It was there that he would meet the love of his life, Amy.
“My word,” Love said, “she’s got to be first in line to Heaven. She is something else.” Troy and Amy were married in August of 1991 and not too long after, their two boys would come along. Now adults in their own right, his two boys have married as well, giving Troy what he calls his “two daughters-in-love.” He describes them by saying, “Both of them are named Allison, they are both nurses, they are both beautiful singers, and they both love Jesus like crazy–but they are not the same person,” he adds with a chuckle, “One is of them is six-foot tall, the other one is five-foot-four.” Love’s strong religious values were not lost on his family. As his children were raised with a love for Jesus, so are they raising their families in the same manner, making Love the proud grandfather of four.
But another turning point would come in Love’s life in September of last year when he decided to take his position at The Ladder. “I taught for 30 years, and I was very, very, very excited for year 31 of teaching. I mean I was ready to go,” he said. So, when he received a phone call propositioning him for the open Youth and Men’s Coach position at the Ladder, he only took notes to be polite because, “This is not going to happen,” Love said, “I am a teacher, this is what I do, and I love teaching in Whitehall.” But God would not let him let it go. Eventually he looked at the website for The Ladder and reading over their core values convinced him that it was something he needed to look into. “Over the course of a week and half, God just did some work on me and said, ‘I’ve got some place for you to be.’ He made it very, very clear to me that school teaching was over, and he wanted me at The Ladder,” Love stated. He retired from teaching just four days before the school year began.
These days Love can be found at the Ladder after 2 p.m. Shelby High School and Middle School students file in around 3 p.m. after school lets out. “We’ve got tons of cool stuff for them to just relax. We’ve got ping pong, pool, air hockey, basketball courts…then after about an hour we will have a teaching. We open up the Bible every day and share Jesus…which is powerfully awesome.” Following their teaching, they will eat and then the kids can play for the remainder of time until it’s 5 p.m. and they go home. Prior to 2 p.m., The Ladder is occupied by seniors and adults, who share Bible lessons, exercise and engage in other social activities. “Everybody in Oceana County should come to The Ladder,” Love enthusiastically remarked.
Speaking with Love, it’s easy to see how much his faith means to him, and how contagious his love for God and Jesus is. His dedication to God has not only spread out into his family and extended family, but it spills into the community of Shelby and everybody that Love comes in contact with. And for that, he has one thing to say, “Thank you, Mrs. Baker for telling me to read my Bible, because it has totally changed this man’s whole life.”